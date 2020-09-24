Several Cayuga County-area lacrosse players selected to All-America rosters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several Cayuga County-area lacrosse players have been selected to the Under Armour All-America rosters for the Upstate region to potentially compete in the All-America Lacrosse National Championship in October.

The tournament, which covers several regions across the United States, splits players into two groupings: Highlight, which is for 2021 and 2022 graduation years, and Command, which is for 2023 and 2024 graduation years.

On the Upstate New York Girls Highlight team are Auburn’s Abbie Izzo, Kate Izzo, and Anna Montgomery, and Elbridge’s Gabby Gunnip.

Abbie Izzo is a senior midfielder for Auburn High and a three-time all-league selection. She is verbally committed to Harvard. Kate Izzo is a junior attack this season and is also verbally committed to Harvard. A member of Auburn’s varsity team since eighth grade, Kate Izzo was named a league all-star her last season. Montgomery is a senior defender and an honorable mention for all-league honors in 2019. She has not listed a college selection. Gunnip is a junior attack for Jordan-Elbridge High School, receiving all-league honorable mention status while recording 33 goals, 15 assists and 75 ground balls her last season.