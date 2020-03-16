Sidelined: Cayuga County's spring sports on hold due to coronavirus

Considering the possibility of no sports, Smith said his players are "devastated." He estimates he'd have 14-16 seniors on the team this year, all of whom "want to be able to play in Holland Stadium under the lights one last time ... want to have a chance at a sectional championship."

Players, and their home fields, will sit idle. Holland Stadium, where the Maroons play their home games, is unavailable even for informal practices and gatherings. Cages have also been removed from the field.

Smith said he is also concerned with how a potential cancellation of spring sports would stall momentum for his program. The Maroons had "record numbers" sign up to play at the modified level, while participation at the varsity and JV level remains high.

That interest stems from recruitment efforts in the district's elementary and middle schools. Many players, grades K-8, have been honing their skills at Champions for Life since January. Others have participated in fall ball and winter lacrosse.

"When you work that hard to get into a season and you find out that season's not gonna happen ... it's very unfortunate," Smith said. "It's deflating, but we have to keep reminding ourselves why we're doing it. You've gotta take it in stride and understand that public safety has to take precedent."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0