Sidelined: Cayuga County's spring sports on hold due to coronavirus

Monday was supposed to be the start of spring sports season in central New York.
Instead, student-athletes and coaches in Cayuga County and elsewhere must wait patiently to take the field — if games happen at all.
Because of novel coronavirus, high school athletics are in a state of flux. Last week, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the postponement of all remaining winter championships, which included basketball, bowling and ice hockey.
The NYSPHSAA left the status of spring sports up to individual sections and school districts around the state. Cayuga County and Onondaga County are among those that declared a state of emergency on Saturday. With that came the cancellation of school from March 16 to April 13.
No school means no sports. Now all involved with spring athletics will wait patiently to see if the virus situation resolves itself, and prepare for the possibility that spring sports might be canceled altogether.
"An unfortunate situation or sure, and disappointing for many kids," Auburn varsity boys lacrosse coach Matt Smith said in a phone interview Monday. "But we also understand why we are taking these steps."
Smith said an official announcement on the delay of spring athletics came Sunday after a meeting between local athletic directors. Coaches were told that spring sports, which were set to begin in an official capacity on Monday, are being pushed to April 13.
Auburn boys lacrosse was supposed to play its first regular season game March 31 at Ithaca. The Maroons' first home game was scheduled for April 2 against Westhill. If the season begins April 13 as currently planned, a revised schedule would end with an open sectional tournament.
One central New York school district, in lieu of postponements, already decided to cancel spring sports. Utica City School District's athletic director confirmed the decision to cancel all spring athletics to the Observer-Dispatch on Monday.
As of Monday, no school district in Cayuga County has decided to cancel its spring sports.
The NYSPHSAA announced its decision to postpone winter championships last Thursday. In a statement released Friday, NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said he was "cautiously optimistic" that winter championships would resume at a later date.
The postponement affects two Cayuga County-area teams and one individual student athlete. Skaneateles ice hockey was scheduled to play in the Division II state semifinal against Section V's Webster Thomas on Saturday. The Lakers are defending state champs and are unbeaten so far this season. On March 7, Weedsport boys basketball won its first section title since 1980, and the Warriors were supposed to play Section IV's Newfield in a Class C regional game Saturday at Onondaga Community College. Auburn girls bowler Kaylee Hodson was set to compete in the state's bowling championships at Strike N' Spare Lanes in Syracuse over the weekend.
Considering the possibility of no sports, Smith said his players are "devastated." He estimates he'd have 14-16 seniors on the team this year, all of whom "want to be able to play in Holland Stadium under the lights one last time ... want to have a chance at a sectional championship."
Players, and their home fields, will sit idle. Holland Stadium, where the Maroons play their home games, is unavailable even for informal practices and gatherings. Cages have also been removed from the field.
Smith said he is also concerned with how a potential cancellation of spring sports would stall momentum for his program. The Maroons had "record numbers" sign up to play at the modified level, while participation at the varsity and JV level remains high.
That interest stems from recruitment efforts in the district's elementary and middle schools. Many players, grades K-8, have been honing their skills at Champions for Life since January. Others have participated in fall ball and winter lacrosse.
"When you work that hard to get into a season and you find out that season's not gonna happen ... it's very unfortunate," Smith said. "It's deflating, but we have to keep reminding ourselves why we're doing it. You've gotta take it in stride and understand that public safety has to take precedent."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.