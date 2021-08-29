Dave Moskov was in his element.

Sporting a maroon T-shirt with a coach's whistle hanging from his neck, Moskov gathered a group of offensive and defensive linemen in the southwest corner of Holland Stadium's artificial turf.

It was the first day of official fall practice for the quickly approaching 2021 season. While his players were still working into shape, Auburn football's longtime head coach was in midseason form, levying critiques both good and bad.

"Come on, you're flopping like a fish out here!"

"Settle your hips! Settle, settle, settle ... good!"

Line play, Moskov admits, is his true passion. Rarely, if ever, is he seen on the sideline combing through a play sheet. He leaves those responsibilities to his assistants.

Trusting his staff was a lesson learned through experience. A younger Moskov felt the need to be involved in every drill. These days, the 55-year-old is content setting up shop in the end zone, offering his educated opinion on pad levels and blocking schemes.

When Moskov walks down the Holland Stadium steps on Sept. 3 for the Maroons' season opener, it'll mark his 25th year guiding Cayuga County's largest interscholastic athletic program.

If the start of two-a-days was any indication, he shows no signs of slowing down.

•••••

Following Monday's first practice session, Moskov accompanied his players up the stadium's hill and into the bowels of Auburn Junior High School. While the players entered and took a right turn toward their locker room to recuperate, Moskov retreated left into the coaches room.

At the end of the long table in the middle of the room, surrounded by scores of old Auburn football equipment, Moskov sat and spoke about his excitement regarding the upcoming season. The rest of his staff quickly filtered out, off to the cafeteria for lunch.

Moskov was then presented with a copy of The Citizen's high school football preview section from Sept. 5, 1997.

Front and center, under a bold headline in all caps that read "THE ROOKIES," was a portrait of Moskov and fellow head-coaching newbies Brian Twitchell of Moravia and Kevin Taulman of Port Byron.

"Oh my goodness, look at that," Moskov said, appalled. "I look like I'm an eighth-grader. Holy mackerel, that's a throwback."

Moskov took an extended glance at his younger, spectacled self. He then reflected on his mindset, at 31 years old appointed to lead one of central New York's storied football programs.

The hiring of Moskov at the end of July 1997 signaled the end of a controversial summer for Auburn football. Greg Behuniak had resigned following the previous season and John Alberici, then the Maroons' junior varsity assistant coach, was tabbed as successor.

However, after other applicants voiced concerns that Alberici was not a certified teacher — New York state's regulations at the time specified that educators had first dibs for open coaching positions — Alberici resigned.

That opened the door for Moskov, a Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES special education teacher with six years of coaching experience, but none as a head coach. Moskov, who spent the previous two seasons as an assistant in Skaneateles, had only 17 days from the time he was hired to the start of fall practices.

"I did feel prepared at the time. The thing was, being a head coach was never my plan," Moskov said. "When I was young, I remember thinking to myself, 'There's no way I want to be a head coach.' I wanted to coach offensive line. It was nothing I wanted, but it was a situation where we needed to make a move on it."

While inexperienced at the helm, Moskov drew upon others he had played for or coached with. He referenced Bob Ford, his former coach at the University at Albany and architect of the Great Danes' football program, as an inspiration. And he also filled his staff with veterans, from longtime Port Byron coach Gino Alberici, to Jack Cunliffe, who spent the previous year coaching at Cayuga Community College, to John Alberici, the original selection for head coach.

"I tried to tap into people who knew what they were doing," Moskov said. "I tried to rely on things that I saw and respected and didn't try to reinvent the wheel."

•••••

Though he had only moved to Auburn three years earlier, Moskov had familial ties to the area well before accepting the head coaching position in 1997. His mother, Mary Louise, was born and graduated high school in Auburn.

Though the family bounced around from New Jersey to Massachusetts to downstate New York during Moskov's childhood, Auburn was a regular summer stop.

"We used to stay at Burtis Point. We had a house we used to rent," Moskov said. "At the time, Auburn to me was Burtis Point, Tom Thumb and the Rocket Slide. That was my wheelhouse."

As a high school player at Section II's Niskayuna, he manned the offensive and defensive lines. After graduation, he played defensive tackle for Albany, and then returned to Niskayuna to coach, among others, his younger brother and current defensive coordinator Matt. At one point, Moskov applied for the head coaching position with the Silver Warriors but was not selected.

After relocating to Auburn, Moskov maintained a relationship with the Niskayuna school district where another brother, John, is a member of the administration.

For years the Maroons and Silver Warriors would meet in preseason, with dreams of someday facing off in a real game. But due to schedule limitations, hopes remained just that.

That is until 2020, when New York state approved a rule that allowed football teams to replace their exhibition week with an additional game. Auburn and Niskayuna immediately scheduled a "Week Zero" game, scheduled for Sept. 4, 2020.

The game was never played. Football, deemed a high-risk sport by New York state, was delayed until March. Moskov instead spent his summer and fall months — normally reserved for Friday night lights, Saturday morning film sessions and team meals — as an advocate for student-athletes whose lives had been turned upside down by COVID-19.

"We saw what was happening to these kids, and it was so painful to watch," Moskov said. "When we came back, we saw what engagement can do, the power it has to pull a kid back into society and back into positive behaviors. We have reams of evidence about how important it is to get kids back out there.

"Anyone who doesn't believe that, come see us out in Auburn. I'll show you kids and tell you real stories about kids who are back in the world who were in serious trouble six months ago."

It'll be all smiles for his players, and Moskov himself, when the long-planned reunion with Niskayuna can finally take place Sept. 3 to open the 2021 season.

•••••

Peaks and valleys are unavoidable for a football coach.

When Moskov took over the Auburn football program, the Maroons had never won a sectional game, not since Section III began postseason tournaments in 1980. Though he led Auburn to the playoffs in 1998, 1999, 2002 and 2003, it wasn't until 2006 — the year the Maroons improbably marched to the Class AA state title — that the program finally claimed a sectional win.

Moskov's first 10 years came with a major lull, too. Auburn went winless in 2000 and endured a losing streak that extended 13 games. There was also a four-year sectional drought in the early 2010s.

Since dropping to Class A in 2018, Auburn has made sectionals twice and earned an at-large bid to the 2019 state tournament, thanks to a miraculous win in that season's section semifinal against Indian River.

Auburn was limited to only five games last season, but the Maroons won them all, clinching the program's first perfect season since 1975.

Looking back on his tenure, Moskov doesn't point out a top moment. Instead, he favors the daily grind and opportunity to work with kids.

"What keeps me coming back is that our program has been so rock solid and enjoyable. There's so much fun we have on a day-to-day basis," Moskov said. "There's not a single highlight, it's a thread with the program that it's fun to coach these kids."

There's no doubting that Moskov has accumulated plenty of pelts on his wall, from the state title win to 11 sectional appearances in 24 years (which would've been 12 appearances if not for 2020 cancellations), to individual coaching accolades.

But Moskov shrugs off the idea that he's in the same category as legendary Auburn coaches like Bob Dean, Bob Adams or William "Ki" Young — Auburn football figures he referred to as the "titans."

However, he's a certain inductee to the Auburn athletic hall of fame when eligible, and according to his brother Matt, worthy of a spot on Auburn's Mt. Rushmore of football coaches.

"I wouldn't just put him in the conversation, I'd put him at the top. Dave's done more with less. A lot of people don't know how dramatically Auburn has changed. Not to take anything away from other great coaches, but back in those days Auburn was the second-largest school in Section III.

"In terms of legacy ... a lot of people don't realize what happens behind the scenes. A lot of places make football coach a full-time job because of the workload year-round. In terms of making sure kids are eligible, making sure kids have food or places to sleep sometimes ... all those little things, Dave's done a good job managing all of that."

•••••

On Monday, with Moskov directing the Maroons' linemen in one corner of the field, other position groups broke off in separate drills.

In the middle of the field, a collection of receivers and defensive backs worked one-on-ones, observed by offensive assistant Colin Parry, a member of Auburn's 2006 state title team.

Watching from the defensive side was Luke Parker, a 2016 graduate and former linebacker for the Maroons, who returns this season as a coaching volunteer.

Assisting with quarterback duties was 2021 graduate Troy Churney, while off to side was James Grimes, a recent team captain who stopped by practice to greet former teammates and coaches.

When Auburn's modified football team starts play this season, they'll be coached by Adam Hurd and Anthony Adams, two more football alumni.

The presence of so many former players is evidence of an environment, fostered by Moskov, that not only welcomes their own back with open arms but often presents the chance to teach the next generation of Maroons. Many leap at the opportunity.

Where do those roots of loyalty originate?

"We tell our kids, especially the seniors, that walking down the Holland Stadium stairs on Friday nights is very special," Moskov said. "When kids are young, they don't think about the future. But we say, 'You're gonna be up on that hill with your kids someday. You're gonna stand there and wish for one more night, one more chance to be back.' We try to put it in perspective so when they do see alumni coming back, they understand that once you go through this process, you're always gonna want to be a part of it."

Moskov hasn't yet thought about his final trip down the Holland Stadium stairs. His future, he believes, is tied to the rest of his staff and any consideration to walk away would be a "family decision."

He also acknowledges that he can't coach forever, and that's why there's been a concerted effort to develop coaches at other levels of the program.

For now, though, he'll hold on to that whistle, content to keep a watchful eye on those in the trenches.

"We'll take it one day at a time," Moskov said. "Who knows, maybe I'll wake up one day and it'll be 35 years? I'll keep my head down and keep working on today."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

