Simms, Honor lead Clemson past Syracuse in 78-61 romp

CLEMSON, S.C. — Nick Honor drained four straight 3-pointers early in the game, Clemson led by 20 at halftime and emptied the bench in a 78-61 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday.

Ten of 11 Tigers (12-5, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored with Aamir Simms leading the way with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting along with 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, seventh career. Honor added 15, all from beyond the arc, and Clyde Trapp had a career-high 11 assists with eight boards.

Joe Girard led Syracuse (10-6, 4-5) with 19 points and three steals. Alan Griffin added 12 points, making 7 of 7 at the line, and Marek Dolezaj scored 10.

Buddy Boeheim canned a 3-pointer to get the Orange on the board first but Clemson scored the next 10 points and was shooting at a 75% clip to Syracuse's 33% after about five minutes.

It was a trend that stayed for most of the game. Clemson finished with 53% shooting and was 27 of 51 from the floor, including 10 of 23 from distance. Syracuse took more shots (60) but made just 18 field goals (30%) and scored 20 points at the free-throw line.

The Tigers were up 39-19 at the break, Syracuse's lowest score by halftime this season on just 12% shooting, making 3 of 25. The Orange scored 12 of those 19 points at the line.