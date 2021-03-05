Sindoni reappointed as Skaneateles football coach through end of season

Joe Sindoni will be permitted to coach Skaneateles' varsity football team through at least the conclusion of the upcoming football season that begins later this month.

Skaneateles' board of education convened for a special meeting Friday, and following a closed-door executive session, unanimously voted to reappoint Sindoni as varsity football head coach through June 30. Sindoni has sued the school district and its board of education, alleging wrongful termination in January due to his involvement in a November pickup football game amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Earlier this week at its regular meeting, the board did not appoint any football coaches for the upcoming season while it did fill other coaching posts. Sindoni then filed a motion with the court asking the judge to find the school district in contempt of his order by not reinstating him as ordered by the judge's preliminary injunction in February.

An order to show cause was granted and a hearing was scheduled on the contempt motion for Monday, March 8. The board then met in a special meeting Friday to reappoint Sindoni.

While the board has reinstated Sindoni, the other four coaching positions in the program remain open, though that is expected to be resolved within the next week.