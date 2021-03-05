Sindoni reappointed as Skaneateles football coach through end of season

Joe Sindoni will be permitted to coach Skaneateles' varsity football team through at least the conclusion of the upcoming football season that begins later this month.
Skaneateles' board of education convened for a special meeting Friday, and following a closed-door executive session, unanimously voted to reappoint Sindoni as varsity football head coach through June 30. Sindoni has sued the school district and its board of education, alleging wrongful termination in January due to his involvement in a November pickup football game amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Earlier this week at its regular meeting, the board did not appoint any football coaches for the upcoming season while it did fill other coaching posts. Sindoni then filed a motion with the court asking the judge to find the school district in contempt of his order by not reinstating him as ordered by the judge's preliminary injunction in February.
An order to show cause was granted and a hearing was scheduled on the contempt motion for Monday, March 8. The board then met in a special meeting Friday to reappoint Sindoni.
While the board has reinstated Sindoni, the other four coaching positions in the program remain open, though that is expected to be resolved within the next week.
"Obviously this appointment is going to bring some additional questions about other assistant coach appointments, modified coaches, etc.," board Vice President Michael Kell said. "That's something the board will consider and likely act on next week. An exact day is yet to be determined. Obviously there's a lot of moving pieces here but we'll do the best we can to bring additional information as quickly as we can."
The board added that, "said appointment may be reviewed and/or terminated" prior to June 30 if there's any changes to the preliminary injunction granted to Sindoni.
Judge Gerald Neri granted a preliminary injunction on Feb. 16 that stated the school district was prohibited from terminating Sindoni until he has been provided a "constitutionally sufficient notice of any charges or allegations against him," and that Sindoni must be given an opportunity to be heard regarding the allegations with the November game. Neri's decision was appealed by the school district, and that appeal is pending.
Sindoni has since alleged that in spite of the preliminary injunction, multiple requests to use the high school gymnasium for the purpose of team training have been denied. According to an affidavit from Skaneateles Football Boosters President Joseph Goethe, the team had made several requests to conduct non-contact conditioning but were told the gym had already been booked.
Goethe was also informed by Superintendent Eric Knuth via email on Feb. 17, according to his affidavit, that high-risk sports such as football had not been approved by the board of education and therefore were not permitted to gather for practice.
While the board of education approved participation in football on Tuesday, according to Sindoni's latest affidavit, requests for players to use the gymnasium both Friday and Saturday afternoon were also denied.
"The District has refused access despite the fact that (the National Federation of High Schools) recommends that 'football players not participating in a sport prior to the beginning of football season should begin a coach-directed (either in person or remotely) conditioning program at least four weeks prior to the beginning of football practice,'" Goethe said in his affidavit. "The District's refusal to allow Coach Sindoni to use its facilities is adversely affecting Coach Sindoni's ability to prepare the student-athletes both mentally and physically for the upcoming season."
Section III's OHSL football teams, including Skaneateles, are scheduled to begin official practices March 15. Teams must meet the state's 10 required practices before a game can be played. The Lakers are scheduled to open the season at home against Bishop Ludden on Friday, March 26.
This season will be Sindoni's eighth as Skaneateles head coach. He has been in his current position since 2015 and won a state title in 2017. Sindoni also coached the Lakers for one year in 2012.
