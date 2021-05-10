Skaneateles baseball scores two late runs to defeat Auburn

AUBURN — Unlike their ice brethren that meet multiple times a year, it's rare that the Auburn and Skaneateles baseball teams trade jabs on the diamond.
On Monday, the two teams convened for the first regular season game between the two counterparts in several years.
It was the Lakers that came away with a win, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Auburn 5-3 at Falcon Park.
The final innings were decided by the team that took advantage of runners in scoring position versus the team that didn't. Skaneateles scored go-ahead runs in both the sixth and seventh inning — the game-winning runs came home on Patrick Herr's single in the final frame — and Auburn couldn't match.
"We have a bunch of young hitters and (Auburn's Ryan Birchard) is the hardest thrower we've faced this year," Skaneateles coach Tom Warner said. "We were a little behind, but we made adjustments. One we got him out of the game, it allowed us to put some pressure on them and get some runs and big hits."
After Skaneateles took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth on Cody Nesbitt's single, Auburn loaded the bases and had an opportunity to take its first lead since the second inning. Ryan Stewart managed a drive into the outfield for a sacrifice fly, scoring one run to tie the score.
After Herr's two-run single to give Skaneateles a 5-3 lead, the Maroons again loaded the bases in the seventh. Hard-throwing reliever James Musso didn't relent the Lakers' cushion, recording a pair of strikeouts to end the game.
Musso followed starter Travis Loy, who pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed only two earned runs on four hits. The two pitchers' stylistic differences — Loy utilizes a funky delivery and a mix of pitches, while Musso pounds the zone with his fastball — gave Auburn's typically high-scoring offense fits.
"We just didn't get the big hit like they did in the seventh, but sometimes that's how baseball works," Auburn coach John Turcsik said. "Loy gets in a batter's head a lot, and then you get Musso coming in and he throws harder. You've gotta change your approach.
"We ended up with the bases loaded and had an opportunity there. We just didn't get the result we wanted, but I liked that we had a lot of fight."
Emil Sander finished 2-for-3 with two runs, a triple and a walk from the Lakers' lead-off position. Loy, Herr (run, walk), Casey Kenan (run), Cooper Purdy (RBI) and Nesbitt (RBI, walk) had Skaneateles' other hits. Musso walked twice and scored.
Kevin Dolan (two runs, walk), Ryan Birchard (RBI), Will Coleman (walk), Alec McQueeney (run, walk) and Cooper Polcovich (walk) paced Auburn's offense, which was held without an extra-base hit.
Birchard lasted four innings on the mound. He was charged with three hits, two runs and four walks. He struck out nine.
Skaneateles, the 2019 Section III Class B champion, is off to another solid start this season (4-1) despite a new cast of characters. According to Warner, only two players in Monday's starting lineup remain from that championship team.
"It's a totally new cast," Warner said. "They're coming along. We have a ways to go. It's a much different team than I had two years ago, but it's fun. I have my work cut out for me."
Auburn (4-1) hopes Monday's game, despite the losing result, can prove beneficial by season's end. Turcsik said he prefers the close games over the lopsided contests that have been frequent early in the Maroons' season.
"When you get lopsided games, sometimes they're fun for hitters for stats and things like that," Turcsik said. "In games like this, you really find out what you're made of. Who is gonna come up in a big spot, and who isn't? Today we didn't find a way to get the win, but Skaneateles played great tonight and it was a fun battle."
