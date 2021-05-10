Skaneateles baseball scores two late runs to defeat Auburn

AUBURN — Unlike their ice brethren that meet multiple times a year, it's rare that the Auburn and Skaneateles baseball teams trade jabs on the diamond.

On Monday, the two teams convened for the first regular season game between the two counterparts in several years.

It was the Lakers that came away with a win, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Auburn 5-3 at Falcon Park.

The final innings were decided by the team that took advantage of runners in scoring position versus the team that didn't. Skaneateles scored go-ahead runs in both the sixth and seventh inning — the game-winning runs came home on Patrick Herr's single in the final frame — and Auburn couldn't match.

"We have a bunch of young hitters and (Auburn's Ryan Birchard) is the hardest thrower we've faced this year," Skaneateles coach Tom Warner said. "We were a little behind, but we made adjustments. One we got him out of the game, it allowed us to put some pressure on them and get some runs and big hits."