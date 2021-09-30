Skaneateles boys soccer brushes off Chittenango to remain unbeaten

While the two are crucial to the Lakers' chances this year, they aren't on the championship pursuit alone. Coach Moss pointed out several players who have stepped up, due to injury or otherwise, as important members of the team.

"Nick Cerimeli is a captain for us who played last year and came on strong at the end of the season. This year he scored four goals in the first two or three games, and he's been a real calming presence for us," coach Moss said. "There's been some younger kids, David Petercsak, Wyatt Langford, Danny Ramsgard and Carter Corbett ... they've been important parts of the offensive rotation."

Petercsak was the Lakers' other scorer against Chittenango. Late in the second half, moments after the Bears thought they had their first of the night but were denied by an offsides call, Petercsak slid and drilled a pass from Cheney into the net.

Skaneateles is back in action on Friday against Central Square, a Class A school that should present another challenge for the Lakers on another potential championship journey.

That's been the message from the coaches, to enjoy the journey. The team's goal remains a state title, but that doesn't mean all can't relish the road traveled.