Skaneateles boys soccer brushes off Chittenango to remain unbeaten

SKANEATELES — The spotlight is on Skaneateles boys soccer.
Winners of the last New York state Class B title back in 2019, the Lakers have a giant target on their backs this fall.
The latest to come for the crown was Chittenango, but Skaneateles brushed off the opposing Section III hopeful 3-0 on Thursday in Skaneateles.
Just another day at the office for the team currently ranked No. 1 in New York state. The Lakers maintain a perfect 7-0 record and earn another shutout, their sixth of the season.
When asked if Skaneateles can still be considered the defending state champion, considering the absence of a 2020 tournament due to COVID-19, Lakers coach Aaron Moss didn't hesitate in his response of, "Yes." Further, he pointed out the first state rankings of the season that were released Sept. 14, which had the Lakers regaining the top spot in Class B.
"The target is big, and that happened the moment the first state poll came out. And that's fine, we're confident in the ability of our players and we're developing still," Moss said. "You're gonna have everybody's best game every time they come to play you. That's good for our guys to deal with that pressure and the anxiety of being the hunted.
"It's not easy, and I think they're seeing that. Soccer's a fickle game. You can have all sorts of great players, but if you can't execute and they score one, you're done."
On Thursday, the Lakers executed and then some. Senior Tylar Moss, coach Moss' son, scored a pair of goals less than two minutes apart in the first half to give the Lakers a comfortable lead.
The second goal was an example of high soccer IQ. Moss was fouled about 20 yards away from the net and was awarded a direct kick.
A player has two options on such a play: Ask the official for several yards of space from defenders, which allows the opposing team to set up a wall; or quickly place the ball and make a play before the defense can get in position.
Moss chose the latter and it worked to perfection. His arching shot drifted past Chittenango's goalkeeper into the net, all while the Bears were trying to communicate their defensive set up.
A smart play, but not a shocking one from a coach's son.
"He shot it and they weren't ready. He capitalized on the moment," coach Moss said. "He's worked hard and been around me for nearly 18 years, and been playing with a ball since he was 2. Growing up, all those years as a ball boy to training ... I'm sure he's heard enough of me."
Tylar Moss and fellow senior Owen Cheney were welcome additions to the team this year. Both were crucial members of the 2019 title team, but skipped the 2020 high school season because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 (both had opportunities to train elsewhere).
While the two are crucial to the Lakers' chances this year, they aren't on the championship pursuit alone. Coach Moss pointed out several players who have stepped up, due to injury or otherwise, as important members of the team.
"Nick Cerimeli is a captain for us who played last year and came on strong at the end of the season. This year he scored four goals in the first two or three games, and he's been a real calming presence for us," coach Moss said. "There's been some younger kids, David Petercsak, Wyatt Langford, Danny Ramsgard and Carter Corbett ... they've been important parts of the offensive rotation."
Petercsak was the Lakers' other scorer against Chittenango. Late in the second half, moments after the Bears thought they had their first of the night but were denied by an offsides call, Petercsak slid and drilled a pass from Cheney into the net.
Skaneateles is back in action on Friday against Central Square, a Class A school that should present another challenge for the Lakers on another potential championship journey.
That's been the message from the coaches, to enjoy the journey. The team's goal remains a state title, but that doesn't mean all can't relish the road traveled.
"The last couple years have definitely been trying on a lot of levels for a lot of people," coach Moss said. "For us, the culture we've built here is that we have those aspirations to be a championship-level team and the process to getting there isn't easy.
"But that doesn't mean it can't be fun. There's a lot of different life values we throw at the guys, to treasure it while you're on this field."
