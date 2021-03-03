Skaneateles declines to recognize Sindoni, football staff with season fast approaching

There will be high school football in Skaneateles this month. It's unclear, though, who will don the Lakers' headsets as the school district continues its legal battle against varsity head coach Joe Sindoni.

The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education gave its approval on Tuesday to the school district participating in several high-risk sports, including football, in the coming months.

However, the school district is not ready to recognize Sindoni or any others among its football staff. While the board of education approved appointments for most winter and fall II coaching positions, the five football openings were not among them.

The "to be determined" positions, along with varsity head coach, include two varsity assistant coaches and two modified football coaches.

Skaneateles is a member of Section III's Onondaga High School League. Football teams in the OHSL will begin practicing March 15 and must meet New York state's 10-practice minimum before games can be played.