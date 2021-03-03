Skaneateles declines to recognize Sindoni, football staff with season fast approaching

There will be high school football in Skaneateles this month. It's unclear, though, who will don the Lakers' headsets as the school district continues its legal battle against varsity head coach Joe Sindoni.
The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education gave its approval on Tuesday to the school district participating in several high-risk sports, including football, in the coming months.
However, the school district is not ready to recognize Sindoni or any others among its football staff. While the board of education approved appointments for most winter and fall II coaching positions, the five football openings were not among them.
The "to be determined" positions, along with varsity head coach, include two varsity assistant coaches and two modified football coaches.
Skaneateles is a member of Section III's Onondaga High School League. Football teams in the OHSL will begin practicing March 15 and must meet New York state's 10-practice minimum before games can be played.
"At the advice of counsel, we are not moving forward with any (football) appointments at this time," Skaneateles superintendent Eric Knuth said. "We did want to make it very clear that we are approving football. There's a lot going on behind the scenes to make sure we have an on-time start for our kids."
Sindoni filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Skaneateles school district and its board of education after he was informed in January that he would not be retained as varsity football coach. The school district cited Sindoni's involvement in a November pickup football game amid COVID-19 protocols as its primary reasoning for the the decision.
In February Sindoni was granted a preliminary injunction by a state Supreme Court in Onondaga County judge, who required the school district to reinstate his position until Sindoni has been provided an opportunity to address his involvement with the game. The school district has since appealed that decision.
Citing the ongoing lawsuit, Sindoni has declined public comment.
The board of education's winter and fall II coaching appointments were not universally approved. Kerry Brogan was the lone board member to vote against the motion, disagreeing with the coaches' salaries for condensed seasons.
"I don't think salaries should be at 75% when they're coaching half a season, that's all," Brogan said.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.