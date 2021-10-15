Skaneateles football grinds out win at Bishop Ludden

SYRACUSE — The bar for Skaneateles football is a mile high.

That comes with the territory for the No. 2-ranked team in Class C in New York state.

The Lakers came away with a 28-6 win on Friday at Bishop Ludden, but while the final result was positive, the performance was not up to the standard set so far this season.

Through its first five games, Skaneateles had been in a class of its own. The Lakers' hadn't scored less than 49 posts, while also managing three shutouts.

Last week against Cazenovia, another team with championship hopes, Skaneateles won by four scores.

That same dominance was not on display against the Gaelic Knights.

"We made a lot of mistakes. We made mental mistakes with penalties and lacked control a little bit. We were just generally sloppy," Skaneateles coach Joe Sindoni said after the game. "I know the field played into it a little bit because (the grass) is a different track. But I didn't feel we brought the same intensity or sharpness as our previous games."

Talent, in this case, provided enough of a buffer that the Lakers could still escape with a three-score win. However, the game was more competitive than the final score indicates.

In the first half, the high-flying Skaneateles offense that averaged over 50 points a game entering Friday was limited to three possessions. Bishop Ludden was content to run the ball, often with quarterback Nazier Kinsey handling the carries, and take its chances on third down.

Following a scoreless first quarter, the Lakers broke through on quarterback James Musso's 20-yard pass to Grayson Brunelle, who plucked the ball out of the air with one hand and reached across the goal line prior to an incoming tackle.

Musso added another touchdown pass with 1:47 left before halftime, as he rolled right and threw a rope to Patrick Herr down the right sideline for 39 yards and a 14-0 lead.

The third quarter was Exhibit A of Sindoni's frustrations. The Lakers' first possession of the second half started as a promising drive, but ended with a penalty and a sack on Musso that forced a turnover on downs.

On Bishop Ludden's ensuing possession, a personal foul against Skaneateles set up the Gaelic Knights with a first-and-goal from the 8, which allowed Kinsey to run to the end zone to trim the score to 14-7.

Potential momentum for Bishop Ludden was snuffed out, though, when Brunelle returned the following kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Brunelle was also the focal point for the Lakers' offense in the fourth quarter. Disinterested in testing Ludden through the air ahead two scores, Skaneateles continuously called Brunelle's number, and he delivered positive gains time and time again.

His 20-yard touchdown run with 3:30 left not only completed a personal hat trick, but effectively sealed the victory.

"Grayson bailed us out today. He was fantastic. He committed to Bucknell today for lacrosse and I think he's riding high, but he's been great all season," Sindoni said. "I thought he showed some burst, but also showed toughness and power running through the tackles."

While he was unhappy with the week of practice and, ultimately, the performance on the field, Sindoni acknowledged that previous teams — ones that went on to postseason success — had stinkers at some point. He credited Bishop Ludden for its game plan, which kept the Lakers out of rhythm for most of the night.

Now the challenge, after grinding out a win, will be ensuring the same mistakes don't haunt the team in sectionals.

"I want to be sure that we learn from this," Sindoni said.

Skaneateles (6-0) can rebound next week against Solvay in the final regular season tune-up.

