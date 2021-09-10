Skaneateles football scores 50 in season-opening win over Clinton

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patrick Herr, who was the Lakers' leading receiver last season, added two catches and a touchdown. Quarterback James Musso passed only 12 times, but completed 10 for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Those stats send a clear message to future opponents' defenses: Good luck.

"Some teams you have a (former all-state receiver) Nick Wamp and a drop-off after that like we had in 2019," Sindoni said. "There's a lot of balance on this team, and it does enable you to do things as a playcaller. You're not pigeon-holed into running it with one guy or running one type of play."

Adversity was hard to come by for most of the night for the Lakers, but there was a brief moment in the second half when the offense seemed destined to sputter.

On the their first drive of the third quarter, Musso took a sack on first down, and then Clinton snuffed out a run attempt on second down. After a false start penalty, Skaneateles found itself in a third-and-25 at its own 27. Finally, it appeared, Clinton's defense would provide some resistance.

It wasn't to be. Musso lofted a pass down the seam to Cooper Purdy for a 34-yard gain and a first down. A few plays later, Colin Morrissey was in the end zone.