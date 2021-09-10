Skaneateles football scores 50 in season-opening win over Clinton

SKANEATELES — It's hard to find flaws in a 50-point win.
With an offense that moved the ball at ease, a defense that pitched a shutout and special teams that contributed points, it was all smiles for Skaneateles football.
Well, mostly. Lakers coach Joe Sindoni admitted he had "smoke coming out of my ears" on a procedural errors that ruined some extra point attempts. But that wasn't enough to ruin a 50-0 win over Clinton in Skaneateles' season opener on Friday.
If nothing else, the Lakers put the rest of Section III's Class C division on notice that, even with a few gaffes, they'll be a tough team to beat.
"I think we've got a good group, and obviously we played well tonight," Sindoni said. "We're gonna go one week at a time. I told the kids to enjoy what they did tonight, but we have to make a commitment to being better next week."
Sindoni knows talent when he sees it. He commanded the Lakers to back-to-back Section III titles — one in Class C in 2017 (which led to a state title), and another in Class B in 2018.
Those Laker teams had leagues of offensive weaponry, where each skill position player was a threat to score on a given play.
Based on Friday's performance, this Skaneateles team has a similar quality. Running back Grayson Brunelle rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, despite a light workload of six carries. Cody Nesbitt had four catches for 84 yards, while also returning a punt 65 yards for a score. Nate Shattuck added a 73-yard touchdown.
Patrick Herr, who was the Lakers' leading receiver last season, added two catches and a touchdown. Quarterback James Musso passed only 12 times, but completed 10 for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Those stats send a clear message to future opponents' defenses: Good luck.
"Some teams you have a (former all-state receiver) Nick Wamp and a drop-off after that like we had in 2019," Sindoni said. "There's a lot of balance on this team, and it does enable you to do things as a playcaller. You're not pigeon-holed into running it with one guy or running one type of play."
Adversity was hard to come by for most of the night for the Lakers, but there was a brief moment in the second half when the offense seemed destined to sputter.
On the their first drive of the third quarter, Musso took a sack on first down, and then Clinton snuffed out a run attempt on second down. After a false start penalty, Skaneateles found itself in a third-and-25 at its own 27. Finally, it appeared, Clinton's defense would provide some resistance.
It wasn't to be. Musso lofted a pass down the seam to Cooper Purdy for a 34-yard gain and a first down. A few plays later, Colin Morrissey was in the end zone.
More adversity was answered in the final minutes when, after several bad snaps earlier in the game, Ashton Bennett drilled a 30-yard field goal. Even in a rout, that kick could provide confidence for a team that, as rare as it is in central New York's high school football scene, isn't afraid to kick for points.
"We've got some work to do there," Sindoni said. "It looks good when they did it right. Those other ones, those'll cost you. We definitely have to get better at that."
Skaneateles looks to keep rolling next Saturday at Onondaga.
