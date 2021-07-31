 Skip to main content
Skaneateles football's Byrne earns NFF honor
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Skaneateles football's Byrne earns NFF honor

  • Updated
Earlier this week, the National Football Foundation announced its 64 honorees for the 2021 NFCC Team of Distinction, and a student-athlete from Skaneateles was among the selections.

Wide receiver/cornerback Kenneth Byrne was named as one of the 64 honorees. Byrne was nominated by the NFF Central New York Chapter.

Byrne is a Lakers team captain and all-league selection. He carries a 98.36 grade point average, was a salutatorian for his graduating class and was a member of National Honor Society.

Criteria to be selected can include, but is not limited to, academic achievement, athletic accolades and community involvement.

With his selection, Byrne and his 63 other nominees will be part of a permanent digital display at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The 64 honorees represent 33 different states. Byrne was one of only two selections from New York state, and the only pick from central New York.

Kenneth Byrne
Laure Lillie
