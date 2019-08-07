SKANEATELES — Patrick Hackler is having himself a summer.
The recent Skaneateles graduate competed in the Under Armour All-American game, was selected to Team USA's U19 training team and was named to the state sportswriter's first team boys lacrosse all-stars.
Hackler is taking it all in before he heads to Yale University this fall.
"This summer has been a million miles a minute, but it's been an incredible experience," Hackler said. "You've got the US tryouts, the first wave and then the second one, and then the Under Armour game. I've been blessed with amazing opportunities and it's been incredible."
Hackler recorded three goals and two assists to lead the North to a 24-22 victory over the South in the Under Armour All-American game in Baltimore in June. He was one of three North players to tally five points, while another had six.
Hackler appreciated the experience playing under coaches who were Syracuse alumni.
"It was pretty cool to have those coaches there and playing with the best of the best is a cool experience," Hackler said.
Hackler has also done tryouts for the US U19 team. The first session included more than 100 players at the US Lacrosse complex outside of Baltimore. The second was cut to 50.
Hackler made the final cut for the US training team.
"The first tryout was pretty surreal for me and I tried to take it all in," Hackler said. "It was a cool opportunity and I appreciated what coach (Nick) Myers had to say, because I thought it reflected who I am."
Hackler embraced Myers’ message about being a “Humble warrior.” The Ohio State head coach didn’t want to focus strictly on skills, but instead on ground balls, picks and other tough plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
"The way they looked at is is that everyone there is a great lacrosse player and can make the team, but we want to see who you are as a person," Hackler said.
For Hackler, all of this leads into his freshman season at Yale. The Bulldogs lost to Virginia in the national championship game last May, one season after winning the title.
“It’s definitely different. This summer there’s been no football, which is kind of sad and weird. ... There’s a pretty rigid workout routine,” said Hackler, a former star quarterback for the Lakers. “Going to the Under Armour game and ... then the U19 tryouts have exposed me to what college practices will be like and how hard the days are. At the end of the day, it was a great time and amazing practices.
“This whole summer and high school has prepared me leading up to Yale, but there’s still things I’m ready to learn.”