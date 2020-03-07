Skaneateles hockey beats Section VI's Starpoint to return to state semifinal

Skaneateles hockey is returning to the state’s final four after defeating Section VI representative 6-1 in the NYSPHSAA Division II regionals Saturday at Buffalo State College.

It’s the fourth time in six years the Lakers have advanced as far as the state semifinals. Skaneateles is also the defending Division II state champion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Defenseman Jack Henry opened the scoring for the Lakers less than seven minutes into the contest, and then forward Garrett Krieger scored twice to put Skaneateles ahead 3-0 after the first period.

Starpoint solved the Lakers’ defense on Blake Dewey’s goal with 5:57 to go in the second period, but the Spartans didn’t score again. Skaneateles scored three unanswered goals in the third -- one each from Krieger, Cole Heintz and Charlie Russell -- to punch its ticket to the state semifinal.

Skaneateles now faces Section V champion Webster Thomas next Saturday at the HarborCenter in Buffalo. It’ll be the second straight year the two teams have faced off in the state tournament. Skaneateles won the last meeting 5-2 in the 2019 state semifinal.