Skaneateles hockey beats Whitesboro in OT to secure unbeaten regular season

SKANEATELES — A storied program like Skaneateles has never reeled off a perfect regular season.

Until now.

Cole Heintz scored with 7.3 seconds left in sudden death overtime to lift the Lakers to a 3-2 victory over Whitesboro Wednesday at the Skaneateles YMCA. Heintz's goal improves Skaneateles' record to 19-0-1.

The Lakers have won four state titles and are currently defending their latest. But a goose egg in the loss column is something that hasn't been done since the program's inception.

Skaneateles' biggest goals — like winning another section and state title — are still ahead, but this achievement is still a special one, and one that coach Mitch Major didn't predict.

"That was a nice goal, for us to be able to do something that we've never done here," Major said. "But now we need to have a short memory as we move into our new season."

With the score tied 2-2 after regulation, a five-minute sudden death overtime followed. The Lakers were afforded two separate power play opportunities in OT. The first went by the wayside, but another call against Whitesboro with 1:24 remaining ensured Skaneateles would spend the remainder of the extra session with the man advantage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}