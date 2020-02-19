Skaneateles hockey beats Whitesboro in OT to secure unbeaten regular season

SKANEATELES — A storied program like Skaneateles has never reeled off a perfect regular season.
Until now.
Cole Heintz scored with 7.3 seconds left in sudden death overtime to lift the Lakers to a 3-2 victory over Whitesboro Wednesday at the Skaneateles YMCA. Heintz's goal improves Skaneateles' record to 19-0-1.
Here’s the winner. Charlie Russell threw the puck in front, Cole Heintz gets rewarded for crashing the net. https://t.co/rNU4xtk0GI pic.twitter.com/b5TglAQNCT— Justin Ritzel (@CitizenRitz) February 20, 2020
The Lakers have won four state titles and are currently defending their latest. But a goose egg in the loss column is something that hasn't been done since the program's inception.
Skaneateles' biggest goals — like winning another section and state title — are still ahead, but this achievement is still a special one, and one that coach Mitch Major didn't predict.
"That was a nice goal, for us to be able to do something that we've never done here," Major said. "But now we need to have a short memory as we move into our new season."
With the score tied 2-2 after regulation, a five-minute sudden death overtime followed. The Lakers were afforded two separate power play opportunities in OT. The first went by the wayside, but another call against Whitesboro with 1:24 remaining ensured Skaneateles would spend the remainder of the extra session with the man advantage.
There were some chances, but none ended up in the back of the Warriors' net. As the final seconds ticked down, Charlie Russell carried the puck deep into the Whitesboro zone and threw the puck at the net where a few of his teammates, including Heintz, were crashing. Despite the mass of bodies, Heintz was able to chip the puck over Whitesboro goalie Cameron Manley to win the game.
It was a strong response to some adversity that struck late in the third period. Ahead 2-1, Skaneateles appeared to score its third goal of the game with 4:25 left, but the official in position by the net ruled that Garrett Krieger illegally batted the puck in with his glove.
Then with 2:20 remaining, a one-timer from the top of the Skaneateles zone by Whitesboro's Troy Chamberlain beat goalie Adam Casper to tie the score 2-2 and force overtime.
"It was really something that we needed, to see how we handled adversity at the end of the game," Major said. "Hopefully that will prove to be something valuable for us in the playoffs."
For much of the night, Skaneateles had trouble solving the Whitesboro goalie Manley. Colin Weeks started the scoring in the first period, burying a rebound, and Jack Henry added a goal on the power play in the second, but otherwise it was tough sledding to score on Manley until the overtime winner.
This game, which featured the top two teams in Section III's Division II conference, was actually scheduled to be played on Friday, Feb. 7, but had to be moved due to school cancellations.
While unlikely, it was possible for Whitesboro to steal the division's top spot away from Skaneateles. The Lakers entered the game two points ahead in the league standings; with the current tiebreaking procedures, the Warriors would've needed a win by six or more goals to claim the league.
Instead, Skaneateles' win solidifies the section's top ranking, while Whitesboro will settle for No. 2. Both teams receive a first-round bye. In hindsight, the postponement might work to both teams' advantage, as it shortens what would've been a long lay-off for both entering the postseason. Even so, Skaneateles won't play again until next Wednesday, against an opponent yet to be determined.
"Both teams were very fortunate to play a good game like that so that we don't have two weeks off," Major said. "Our only focus now is next Wednesday and getting ready for that game. We'll stick to the process and work hard every day in practice. Don't take anything for granted, because everyone's record is the same now."
