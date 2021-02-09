Skaneateles superintendent: Football coach out due to 'poor judgement'

Knuth added that the Onondaga County Health Department informed him that six participants of the game, including four current students, later tested positive for COVID-19.

"Based upon his egregiously poor judgment, I would feel that (Sindoni) was unfit for reappointment as a coach even if no cases of COVID-19 were reported following the Thanksgiving break. The fact that (Sindoni) was not appointed as the football coach at the time of the Turkey Bowl does not mean that he had no accountability for condoning reckless behavior by students who he coached," Knuth said in his affidavit.

The school district also claims to have security footage of the game that shows participants not using facial coverings while "playing a game that was prohibited at that time." Sindoni argued in his lawsuit that he did not organize the game, but attended to make sure participants followed safety protocols.

Tackle football is considered a high-risk sport, and was not permitted in New York state at the time of the game. Flag football is labeled moderate-risk, which did allow for competition. It is not specified in Sindoni's complaint or documents submitted by the school district which type of football occurred during the pickup game.