Skaneateles too much for Syracuse in meeting between defending section champs

"We don't talk about winning or losing, we just talk about outworking people," Major said. "They're all buying into that right now, and it's fun to watch a bunch of guys that — no one thinks they're better than anybody, they just act like next-man-up and they're gonna outwork who they're going against."

Friday's game had the look of another nail biter through the first period. Jacob French scored the opening goal on Skaneateles' first shot of the game. After that, the first period was a defensive stalemate.

Skaneateles turned on the jets to begin the second, scoring three times in the first five minutes of the middle frame. One came from French for his second of the game, followed by scores from Charlie Major and Garrett Krieger.

Drew Henderson and Drew Jensen scored later in the period to put the Lakers in front 6-0.

In the third, Krieger netted his second and Michael Blowers scored his lone tally to close out the game. Goalie Adam Casper earned the shutout, saving his best save for last when he denied a Syracuse 2-on-1 in the waning seconds of the game.