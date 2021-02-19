Skaneateles too much for Syracuse in meeting between defending section champs

SKANEATELES — The building would've been rocking.
Section III's two most recent champions and the last two teams to yield New York state titles, Skaneateles and Syracuse butted helmets on Friday night.
Under normal circumstances, such an occasion would be reason for a raucous atmosphere at the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center.
Instead, cheerful shouts were heard only from the Skaneateles bench, as the Lakers knocked off Syracuse 8-0, backed by five goals in the second period alone.
As a program, Skaneateles is now unbeaten in its last 47 games, amassing a 45-0-2 record. The Lakers are already 6-0 in the COVID-condensed 2020-21 season. Last year, the team went 22-0-1 on its way to a Section III Division II title and state semifinal berth — a record that could've been more impressive had the state championships not been canceled. In 2018-19, the Lakers went unbeaten in their final 18 games (17-0-1) to capture the Division II state title.
The Lakers' last loss, coincidentally, came against Syracuse, the same team that went on to win the 2019 Division I state championship. That game, played Dec. 14, 2018 at Meachem Ice Rink in Syracuse, was a 1-0 victory for the Cougars.
When asked if he remembered the Lakers' last loss, Major quickly identified that December 2018 game, but added that the team doesn't focus on its record but the effort put forth on the ice.
"We don't talk about winning or losing, we just talk about outworking people," Major said. "They're all buying into that right now, and it's fun to watch a bunch of guys that — no one thinks they're better than anybody, they just act like next-man-up and they're gonna outwork who they're going against."
Friday's game had the look of another nail biter through the first period. Jacob French scored the opening goal on Skaneateles' first shot of the game. After that, the first period was a defensive stalemate.
Skaneateles turned on the jets to begin the second, scoring three times in the first five minutes of the middle frame. One came from French for his second of the game, followed by scores from Charlie Major and Garrett Krieger.
Drew Henderson and Drew Jensen scored later in the period to put the Lakers in front 6-0.
In the third, Krieger netted his second and Michael Blowers scored his lone tally to close out the game. Goalie Adam Casper earned the shutout, saving his best save for last when he denied a Syracuse 2-on-1 in the waning seconds of the game.
The Lakers can only imagine the noise that would've been generated by the Skaneateles faithful during its second period surge. While the Skaneateles school district is allowing two spectators at home sporting events pending an OK from the opposing school, the Skaneateles YMCA until recently prohibited all spectators for high school hockey.
The YMCA has since updated its policy, allowing one fan per player with approval from the opposing team. This plan will be implemented when the Lakers host Ontario Bay on Sunday.
Skaneateles also knows it won't be competing for its third straight sectional title, as Section III has called off all postseason winter tournaments.
"Obviously the fans are fantastic. They're the seventh man on the ice with us," Major said. "We miss the crowd for sure, but it's certainly not slowing us down. It's really fun to see the guys self motivate.
"Our goals are always the same, (which is) to get better. It's great to try and win a league championship, a section championship or a state championship, but that has never been our overall goal as a team. Our overall goal is to come together as a team and get better every day, and that's what we're doing now."
This story has been updated from the print edition to reflect the Skaneateles YMCA's new policy regarding spectators.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.