Slater, Reynolds claim The Citizen Masters bowling crowns

One champion sailed through the bracket to capture her first The Citizen Masters title, while the other battled through the losers bracket to win his third.

Michelle Reynolds and Cory Slater earned the 2021 tournament victories on Sunday at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport, capping three weekends of competition at bowling alleys in the Cayuga County area. Both tournaments featured double-elimination formats.

Reynolds, the 2019 runner-up, has made the final eight in the women's tournament in all eight years she's entered. This year, she never lost a match on her way to breaking through for her first title.

On Sunday, she began with a winners bracket final victory over Callie Caci. After Ashley Rether defeated Bridgett Mattes in a losers bracket semifinal, Caci earned her way into the championship round with a victory over Rether.

Reynolds won the rematch with Caci in the first championship round to capture the trophy, 773-530. Reynolds bowled her best match when it counted most, as that 773 was the high score for any woman in the entire tournament.

The winner of the open tournament had a tougher path to victory.