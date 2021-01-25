Slater, Reynolds claim The Citizen Masters bowling crowns

One champion sailed through the bracket to capture her first The Citizen Masters title, while the other battled through the losers bracket to win his third.
Michelle Reynolds and Cory Slater earned the 2021 tournament victories on Sunday at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport, capping three weekends of competition at bowling alleys in the Cayuga County area. Both tournaments featured double-elimination formats.
Reynolds, the 2019 runner-up, has made the final eight in the women's tournament in all eight years she's entered. This year, she never lost a match on her way to breaking through for her first title.
On Sunday, she began with a winners bracket final victory over Callie Caci. After Ashley Rether defeated Bridgett Mattes in a losers bracket semifinal, Caci earned her way into the championship round with a victory over Rether.
Reynolds won the rematch with Caci in the first championship round to capture the trophy, 773-530. Reynolds bowled her best match when it counted most, as that 773 was the high score for any woman in the entire tournament.
The winner of the open tournament had a tougher path to victory.
Slater, who won The Masters in 2012 and 2013, fell into the losers bracket when he lost Jan. 17 to Mike Pucino, the man he would eventually face off against in the final round.
In Sunday's competition, Pucino capped off his impressive run through the winners bracket by defeating Zack Bobbett. Slater, in the losers bracket semifinal, took care of Corey Dockstader, and then defeated Bobbett to earn his rematch against Pucino.
Both men bowled impressively in the first championship round, with Slater earning the narrow 782-765 victory to set up a winner-take-all match.
Slater jumped out to a strong lead after the first two games in that match and held on for a 702-668 win, earning him the trophy he last hoisted eight years ago.
Both the women's and open tournaments held their final matches at Rainbow Lanes this year. Prior rounds and qualifying took place at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles, Falcon Lanes in Auburn and Starlite Lanes in Aurelius.
The Citizen Masters finals
Open tournament
Sunday, Rainbow Lanes
Winners bracket final:
Mike Pucino 743 Zach Bobbett 626
Losers bracket semifinal:
Cory Slater 703 Corey Dockstader 646
Losers bracket final:
Cory Slater 715 Zach Bobbett 641
Championship first match:
Cory Slater 782 Mike Pucino 765
Championship final match:
Cory Slater 702 Mike Pucino 668
Women's tournament
Winners bracket final:
Michelle Reynolds 589 Callie Caci 540
Losers bracket semifinal:
Ashley Rether 568 Bridgett Mattes 524
Losers bracket final:
Callie Caci 575 Ashley Rether 474
Championship first match:
Michelle Reynolds 773 Callie Caci 530