Smith dangerous at plate, circle in Union Springs softball's win over Southern Cayuga

UNION SPRINGS — Union Springs' Hailee Smith deposited a fly ball over the left field fence in the first inning.

Then she did the rest of her damage from the circle.

Behind a nine-run first inning and Smith's dominant right arm, the Wolves defeated Southern Cayuga 18-2 in a five-inning game Wednesday at Union Springs High School.

Smith finished 2-for-4, adding a walk to her performance at the plate. As a pitcher, she held the Chiefs hitless through the first three innings and ended up with nine strikeouts.

Three of those Ks came in the third inning.

Union Springs' fast start was a nice change of pace for Wolves coach Jim Bona, who said that the team's early slate of games has featured some slow starts followed by late-inning fireworks.

The Wolves eliminated much of the drama in their first at-bats versus Southern Cayuga. The team sent 14 batters to the plate in an explosive opening inning that featured six hits, four walks and one hit-by-pitch.

"Today was a big turnaround from the first three games we've played," Bona said. "We didn't have many timely hits, came out a little anxious and weren't very patient. All week in practice we worked on being patient and selective, and obviously we hit the ball harder when we're selective. That was the best we've hit the ball in four games and was exactly the start we wanted."

Adding to the offense, Ella Johnson went 3-for-4 with three runs and two steals. Gabby Scholz also had three hits and three runs. Angelia Scholz (two runs), Danielle Waldron (run, walk), Ava Dennis (two walks, two runs), Cameron Dennis (two runs, walk) and B Tracey (two runs) all chipped in with one hit apiece.

Ellie Brozon, Lily Holden and Reilly Dingy had hits for the Chiefs. Brozon ruined Smith's no-hit bid with a single to lead off the fourth inning.

Union Springs returns a veteran team this year from the squad that started 9-0 last spring.

One key, according to Bona, is ensuring his team is playing its best at the right time of year. After winning its first nine in 2021, the Wolves dropped the IAC semifinal to Tioga then fell to top seed Elmira Notre Dame in the Class C sectional opener.

"This is kinda redemption," Bona said. "Our goal is to have another good regular season, but we want to change the outcome in the postseason. We've got a bunch of juniors, and we think we've got the skills and the leadership to do it this year.

"I think we learned from our postseason games last year and what are some of the strengths of teams we'll probably see down the line. We're tailoring our pitching and defense to limit runs in those games, and hopefully hit a little better now that we're older."

One player Bona said he's excited about for this season is freshman Katelyn Herrling, who has stepped in as the team's starting catcher. Her emergence allows veteran Danielle Waldron, last year's starting catcher, to play another position and shore up the defense.

"I wasn't sure what we were going to do with (Herrling), whether we kept her on JV or varsity," Bona said. "I decided to pull her up to varsity and give Waldron a break. She's been a nice pleasant surprise."

Union Springs plays against Thursday in a makeup game against Moravia, while Southern Cayuga will travel to play those same Blue Devils on Friday.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.