Southern Cayuga boys soccer wins clash with Union Springs

"Our goal this season is to work to get better every day," Hodges said. "It's like our spring training for next fall. I try to preach to the guys that it's not about wins and losses, it's about getting better. If we're playing together then we're being successful."

The Chiefs couldn't have asked for a better start, as Sam Perez scored the game's first goal with an assist to Ardany Lopez 1:51 into the game.

Union Springs answered only a few minutes later to tie it, but a pair of goals by Lopez gave Southern Cayuga a 3-1 advantage before the half.

Perez added his second tally of the game with less than 10 minutes left in regulation to close it out.

"It's a good young group. Half of them just started their first varsity game, while the other half are returning from last year," Gregg said. "It was a really good matchup today."

Similarly, Union Springs has a young team without a single senior on the roster. While the team fell behind in the first half, Hodges was impressed with the bounce back in the second half.