Southern Cayuga boys soccer wins clash with Union Springs

AUBURN — Spring training is more closely associated with baseball than soccer, but for Southern Cayuga and Union Springs, this abbreviated season is just that.
The two boys soccer teams clashed on Saturday afternoon at Holland Stadium in Auburn, with Southern Cayuga earning a 4-1 win.
The Chiefs scored the opening goal less than two minutes into the contest, then poured in two more before halftime en route to the win.
"It feels excellent to be out here," Chiefs coach Colton Gregg said. "These guys took a pause back in March (2020), and it was great that they showed the initiative to come back out in the summer time. We've pretty much played year-round whenever we can, whichever way we can whether that's indoors or outdoors."
Said Wolves coach Jim Hodges, "We're thrilled to be given an opportunity to get out here and play. For the kids that came out, I can't be more pleased with their enthusiasm and their effort."
Both members of Section IV's IAC conference, Southern Caygua and Union Springs view the 2021 season as a stepping stone for next year. While there will be IAC championships, sectionals are taking a year off due to COVID-19.
Hodges, who returns to the boys team after several years with the girls, is focusing solely on improvement.
"Our goal this season is to work to get better every day," Hodges said. "It's like our spring training for next fall. I try to preach to the guys that it's not about wins and losses, it's about getting better. If we're playing together then we're being successful."
The Chiefs couldn't have asked for a better start, as Sam Perez scored the game's first goal with an assist to Ardany Lopez 1:51 into the game.
Union Springs answered only a few minutes later to tie it, but a pair of goals by Lopez gave Southern Cayuga a 3-1 advantage before the half.
Perez added his second tally of the game with less than 10 minutes left in regulation to close it out.
"It's a good young group. Half of them just started their first varsity game, while the other half are returning from last year," Gregg said. "It was a really good matchup today."
Similarly, Union Springs has a young team without a single senior on the roster. While the team fell behind in the first half, Hodges was impressed with the bounce back in the second half.
"I was very surprised with our endurance and stamina. I wasn't quite sure how the second half was gonna go with only 11 eligible players," Hodges said. "We had a few chances, not as many as I would like, but you have to give credit to the Southern Cayuga kids. Hopefully we learned some things from them today that's gonna make us better down the road."
Southern Cayuga next plays Tuesday at Groton, while Union Springs hosts Groton on Thursday.
