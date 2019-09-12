POPLAR RIDGE — It all came down to the last couple races.
The Chiefs charged from behind to post a comeback victory in the 400 freestyle relay — the final event of the day — but the Bobcats' depth was too much, as the Southern Cayuga girls swim team fell to Lansing 50-44 at Southern Cayuga High School Thursday.
"The girls really came through," Chiefs coach Cathy Murray said. "We had some learning moments where sometimes you're your own worst enemy, but we were also swimming without one of our senior swimmers, Emma VanAmburgh."
The Chiefs took first place in four events. Brooke Green and Molly Rejman were each a part of three Southern Cayuga victories.
Green placed first in the 50 freestyle (27.1) while Rejman finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:18.94), and both were a part of two winning relays.
"She's been swimming for a very long time and swam with the (Auburn) Stingrays first. ... She did a great job today," Murray said of Green. "She's grown into being more of a leader on the team as well."
Brooke Green, Taylor Green, Rejman and Ellie Burroughs came in first in the 200 medley relay (2:11.95) as well as the 400 freestyle relay (4:08.41). Taylor caught and passed the Bobcats' front-runner on the third leg of the 400 freestyle relay, and Brooke continued to pull away in the final 100 yards.
The Chiefs also placed second in six events, but couldn't get the points to match the Bobcats.
"We know Lansing is always going to be tough," Murray said. "They're our local, friendly rivals. We're super happy and proud of where we're at."
Although they're missing VanAmburgh for now, the Chiefs have added a couple extra girls to the roster.
Bridget Davis and Bridget Hastings came over after the school's girls soccer team folded. Davis was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle (1:10.78), while Hastings came in second in the 100 breaststroke (1:31.91).
Burroughs is also new to the school. She placed second in the 100 backstroke (1:13.32).
The scores and times were encouraging for Murray and the Chiefs.
"We're very happy with where we're at," Murray said.
Southern Cayuga will participate in the Waverly Invitational Saturday before returning home to take on Dryden Monday.