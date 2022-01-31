Special Olympics New York coming to Syracuse in February

The Special Olympics are coming to Syracuse.

The 2022 State Winter Games will take place Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26 at various sporting venues in the Syracuse area.

About 500 Special Olympics athletes are expected to take part, and will compete in six events: alpine skiing, cross country skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowboarding and snowshoe.

Host sites include the OnCenter, Highland Forest, Greek Peak Ski Resort, Thornden Park and the War Memorial.

"This is the moment hundreds of Special Olympics New York atheltes have been waiting for," Special Olympics New York President Stacey Hengsterman said in a press release. "Athletes and coaches from throughout the state have been training hard and counting down the days until the Winter Games kick off in Syracuse. We are going to need the community's help to make it spectacular."

The Special Olympics of New York is seeking 400 volunteers to help with the event. Potential volunteers must be vaccinated. No prior sports experience is necessary.

Jobs include event set up, parking assistance, meal distribution, safety assurance, awards, athlete escorts, photography, timers and scorekeepers.

To register, visit specialolympics-ny.org.

