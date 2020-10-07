Spectators limited at high school sports events in Cayuga County area

For some student-athletes, this week marks the return of interscholastic competition.
But the often raucous atmosphere, filled with chants of support from the crowd, present within high school sports will not be returning in the immediate future.
Four Cayuga County-area schools — Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge, Skaneateles and Weedsport — have elected to continue with fall high school sports, despite the increasing popularity around the state of school districts opting to compete in the Fall II season that begins in March.
It is not a complete return to normalcy for the participating schools, however. School districts must adhere to New York state guidelines for sports and recreation, as well as direction from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, the individual section and the leagues within that section.
While student-athletes are permitted to compete, there is a face covering requirement, as well as temperature checks and other health protocols (not sharing water bottles, for example).
One major issue involves what spectators are allowed at sporting events. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's guidance for sports and recreation, which was last updated on Aug. 15, limits all sporting events or recreational activities (youth, club, or high school) to 50% capacity with only two spectators allowed per athlete. The guidance does not specify that a spectator must be a parent or guardian.
In a letter from Skaneateles athletic director Stephen Musso that was sent out on Twitter Sept. 18 — three days before fall programs were allowed to start practicing — the Lakers said they are adhering to the two-person limit. To enforce the spectator rule, Skaneateles is providing each rostered player on each team two passes that much be shown at entry for each home and away contest.
For sporting events at Austin Park, where the school's tennis program competes, the Skaneateles Town Board is currently limiting spectators to one per athlete.
Weedsport, which competes in Section III's OHSL along with Skaneateles and J-E, is following a similar path. Each student-athlete, whether it be varsity or JV, is given two tickets for games. Athletic director Zac Young said those tickets are transferable throughout the season, so it does not have to be the same two spectators at every game. Some schools are also requiring paperwork from visiting teams to specify who will be in attendance.
This week Weedsport had its first competition of the fall as the varsity field hockey team took on Homer. Concerning adherence to the rules, Young said "everyone was great."
In the event that rules are not followed, Young said it will ultimately fall on athletic directors to ensure guidances are being enforced, but chaperones and school resource officers have also been instructed how to handle such situations.
While parents and other immediate family members are affected by the spectator limits, the student body will also in large part be unable to support their classmates.
"I think the biggest dip as far as people that could go is from our student body," Young said. "Our student body attends things pretty well, and right now they can't be there. Kids can go, but they've gotta have one of those two passes."
