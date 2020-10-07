Spectators limited at high school sports events in Cayuga County area

In a letter from Skaneateles athletic director Stephen Musso that was sent out on Twitter Sept. 18 — three days before fall programs were allowed to start practicing — the Lakers said they are adhering to the two-person limit. To enforce the spectator rule, Skaneateles is providing each rostered player on each team two passes that much be shown at entry for each home and away contest.

For sporting events at Austin Park, where the school's tennis program competes, the Skaneateles Town Board is currently limiting spectators to one per athlete.

Weedsport, which competes in Section III's OHSL along with Skaneateles and J-E, is following a similar path. Each student-athlete, whether it be varsity or JV, is given two tickets for games. Athletic director Zac Young said those tickets are transferable throughout the season, so it does not have to be the same two spectators at every game. Some schools are also requiring paperwork from visiting teams to specify who will be in attendance.

This week Weedsport had its first competition of the fall as the varsity field hockey team took on Homer. Concerning adherence to the rules, Young said "everyone was great."