Bass Pro Tour angler Spencer Shuffield of Hot Springs, Arkansas, caught 13 scorable bass Friday to win the two-day qualifying round for Group B, during Major League Fishing's Bass Pro Tour Favorite Fishing Stage Five on Cayuga Lake.

His best five weighed 24 pounds, 9 ounces.

Shuffield’s two-day total of 50 pounds, 10 ounces, earned him the victory by a 10-ounce margin.

He advances, along with the remaining top 20 pros from Group B, into Saturday’s Knockout Round.

Of the 40 anglers that were competing Friday, 35 of them weighed in five-bass limits greater than 20 pounds — a figure that had MLFNOW! broadcaster J.T. Kenney calling Cayuga Lake the "Big Bass Factory of the North.”

Favorite Fishing pro Matt Becker of Ten Mile, Tennessee, caught a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 50 pounds even to end the round in second-place, and Heavy Hitters 2023 Champion Alton Jones Jr., of Waco, Texas, finished the round in third place with a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 48-12.

Day 1 leader Cody Meyer of Star, Idaho, finished the round in fourth place with a two-day total of 10 bass for 47-11. Rounding out the top five was General Tire pro Mark Rose of Wynne, Arkansas, who caught 26-2 on Friday to finish with a two-day total of 10 bass for 47-6 and advance in fifth place.

The remaining 40 anglers — the top 20 from each group — now advance to Saturday’s Knockout Round, where weights are zeroed, and the anglers compete to finish in the top 10 to advance to the Championship Round on Sunday.

Weights will carry over from the Knockout Round into the Championship Round, which will feature the final 10 anglers competing for the heaviest two-day cumulative total and the top prize of $100,000.

“Today was a very productive day,” Shuffield said. “I broke 50 pounds and that’s what I really wanted to do — break 50 with all smallmouth — and we did it. It was a great day, and I can’t wait to get back out here again tomorrow.”

Like the majority of the field, Shuffield sight-fished for smallmouth bass on Friday, and he caught his fish drop-shotting a Strike King Baby Z-Too.

“I’ve been throwing the chartreuse color called siren, but I honestly don’t think color even matters,” Shuffield said. “I threw it on an Ark Reinforcer 7-foot, 3-inch medium-light rod paired with 15-pound Yo-Zuri SuperBraid line and an 8-pound Yo-Zuri T7 Premium fluorocarbon leader. I just worked down the bank, finding big smallmouth on beds.”

After catching his limit, Shuffield was able to spend the rest of the afternoon scouting new areas and looking for smallmouth to target during the Knockout Round.

“I marked probably 8 or 9 more bass over 5 pounds, and one that was for sure over 6+,” Shuffield said. “And the 6-pounder is sneaky, so I feel really good about that one.

“The guy that wins this thing is going to be the guy that finds them again tomorrow in the Knockout Round,” Shuffield said. “The key will be finding a stretch that a bunch of guys aren’t already fishing, and then find 4 to 7 good ones on it. If you can find the smallmouth, they’re absolutely ready and willing to bite. I’m looking forward to it.”