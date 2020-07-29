Sports on television schedule for Thursday, July 30

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Melbourne, 6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Essendon, 6 a.m. (Friday)
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, 5:55 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, 7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, 10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: Culver (Ind.) vs. Lakers (Md.), Quarterfinal, Columbia, Md., 7 p.m.
ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: Deerfield (Mass.) vs. Calvert Hall (Md.), Quarterfinal, Columbia, Md., 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — Kiwoom at Doosan, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at LG, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)
LACROSSE
NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Washington at Toronto, 4 p.m.
FOX — Boston at NY Mets OR Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco, 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 4 p.m.
NHLN — Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m.
NHLN — Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 9 a.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 12 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 4 p.m.
CBSSN - WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 7 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 10 p.m.
