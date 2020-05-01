Spring interscholastic sports canceled in New York due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There will be no high school sports this spring.

The New York High School Athletic Association released a statement Friday, announcing that all of New York's 11 sections have canceled spring sports. The decision coincides with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement Friday morning that New York school's will not reopen for in-person learning for the remainder of the academic year due to COVID-19.

"Many throughout our state were hopefully students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them. At this time, we must focus our attention on the health and safety of all New Yorkers."