Spring interscholastic sports canceled in New York due to COVID-19

There will be no high school sports this spring.
The New York High School Athletic Association released a statement Friday, announcing that all of New York's 11 sections have canceled spring sports. The decision coincides with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement Friday morning that New York school's will not reopen for in-person learning for the remainder of the academic year due to COVID-19.
"Many throughout our state were hopefully students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them. At this time, we must focus our attention on the health and safety of all New Yorkers."
New York was one of the few remaining states leaving open the possibility that spring athletics could begin at some point before the end of the academic year. The NYSPHSAA canceled spring state championships Monday, but permitted individual sections the right to play regular season games and sectional tournaments if schools were to reopen. Section VIII (Nassau County) and Section XI (Suffolk County) were the first sections to cancel spring athletics on April 21.
The NYSPHSAA was also forced to cancel winter championships for basketball, bowling and ice hockey last month.
Only six states — Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, North Dakota and Virginia — are leaving open the possibility that interscholastic sports could resume sometime this academic year. All of those states consider spring sports to be "suspended until further notice."
Also in the statement, the NYSPHSAA announced that President Paul Harrica is forming a committee to analyze the potential impact of COVID-19 on the upcoming fall season. The committee will include superintendents, principals, athletic directors, and other leaders from each section.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.