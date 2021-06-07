Spring sectional brackets released, Auburn girls lacrosse has No. 1 seed

For the first time in over a year, student-athletes in the Cayuga County-area will compete for status as postseason champions.
This week, Section III and Section IV will begin and conclude sectional tournaments for baseball, softball and lacrosse. It marks the first time during the 2020-21 academic year that postseason tournaments will be held; tournament for the fall, winter and fall II season did not take place.
The condensed schedule for both sections in all sports begins on Monday with first-round action. Section quarterfinals will be played Tuesday, semifinals on Thursday, and championships on Saturday.
Auburn's varsity girls lacrosse is one of two teams in the Cayuga County area to earn a No. 1 overall seed (Skaneateles girls lacrosse is the other). The Maroons will open postseason play 7 p.m. Thursday at Holland Stadium against either East Syracuse Minoa or Central Square in the Section III Class B semifinal.
Sections are ditching the neutral site model for this postseason. Instead, each game will be hosted by the higher seed. If Auburn advances, the Maroons will host the title game on Saturday. Skaneateles similarly owns home field through every round.
There are no state tournaments this spring, so Saturday's sectional finals will be the last games of the season, win or lose.
Due to the amount of qualifying teams, Section III split its Class B and Class C baseball tournaments into multiple brackets.
Another quirk in the schedule: Auburn varsity baseball will host Fulton in a rare noon game on Tuesday in the Class A quarterfinals. The game was moved up due to a Falcon Park conflict with the Auburn Doubledays, who have a 7 p.m. game. Participating players will be given permission to leave school early to play in the game.
See below for schedules. Bracket information will be updated throughout the day.
