Spring sectional brackets released, Auburn girls lacrosse has No. 1 seed

Sectional Brackets

SECTION III

Baseball

Class A: No. 3 Auburn vs. No. 6 Fulton, quarterfinals, 12 p.m. Tuesday

Class C-1: No. 3 Port Byron vs. No. 6 Tully, quarterfinals, Tuesday

Class C-2: No. 3 Weedsport vs. No. 6 Sauquoit Valley, quarterfinals, Tuesday

Softball

Class A: No. 3 Auburn vs. No. 6 Central Square or No. 11 Indian River, quarterfinals, Tuesday

Class B: No. 12 Jordan-Elbridge at No. 5 South Jefferson, first round, Monday; No. 13 Skaneateles at No. 4 Oneida, first round, Monday

Class C: No. 7 Port Byron vs. No. 10 McGraw, first round, 5 p.m. Monday; No. 16 Weedsport at No. 1 Cooperstown, first round, 5 p.m. Monday

Boys Lacrosse

Class B: No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Central Square, quarterfinals, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

Class D: No. 2 Skaneateles vs. No. 7 South Jefferson, quarterfinals, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

Girls Lacrosse

Class B: No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 4 East Syracuse Minoa or No. 5 Central Square, semifinals, 7 p.m. on Thursday

Class D: No. 1 Skaneateles vs. No. 8 LaFayette, quarterfinals, 5 p.m. on Tuesday

SECTION IV

Baseball

Class C: No. 6 Union Springs at No. 3 Unatego, quarterfinals, Tuesday

Softball

Class C: No. 6 Union Springs at No. 3 Elmira Notre Dame, quarterfinals, Monday