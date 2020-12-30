State will allow 6,800 fans at Buffalo Bills home playoff game

Nearly 6,800 fans will be allowed into next month's Buffalo Bills home playoff game, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.
Fans haven't been allowed at Bills home games this season, though a number of other teams around the league have allowed fans on a limited basis. The Bills have one more regular season home game Sunday, and would host a playoff game the following weekend.
Every fan who attends must test negative for Covid-19 before he or she arrives, Cuomo announced. Fans will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks. Tailgating will not be allowed outside the stadium.
The testing plan will be a "pilot" for other businesses to reopen across the state, Cuomo said.
The game will be the first home playoff game for the Bills since the 1996 season.
Fans will be tested at drive-thru sites set up in the parking lot outside the stadium in the days before the game and then must show evidence of the negative result to enter the stadium. They'll have to pay for the tests - $63 each - which will be conducted by Bioreference Laboratories. The cost will be included with the ticket purchase. There's also an $11 parking fee.
"It's good for New York. It's good for the Bills. ... They've given us good news in a year we really needed good news," Cuomo said.
The news had been anticipated for the past week after Cuomo revealed that the state was working with the Bills to try to allow a limited number of fans into the stadium.
Minutes before Cuomo's news conference Wednesday, backup quarterback Matt Barkley tweeted: "See you in the playoffs, #BillsMafia."
As the governor was still speaking, the Bills released information about how tickets will be handled:
Tickets will be available for purchase Thursday "to Bills Season Ticket Members that opted into purchasing tickets earlier this year. Season Ticket Members will be notified based on seniority," the Bills announced in a statement.
Bills Stadium has a seating capacity of 73,079, so 6,700 fans would amount to just over 9% of that total. That's within the capacity range of what other NFL stadiums have allowed, though it's on the lower end. Erie County officials had recommended earlier in the season that the state permit 10% of fans to attend.
About 6,200 tickets will be available to fans. The rest have been committed to players' families and sponsors.
"Club season ticket members will receive an email from the Buffalo Bills with a set time to go online and select club tickets on Thursday, Dec. 31. Non-club season ticket members will receive an email with similar instructions on when to go online to select tickets on Friday, Jan. 1," the statement said.
Tickets will be available in "certain sections of Bills Stadium, including the Sideline Club Seat sections, and the 100 and 200 level of Bills Stadium."
Tickets will be available in two and four ticket pods only, the Bills said. They are not expected to be available for general public sale, the team said.
"Should the Bills advance and host a Divisional Playoff round game and New York State permits fans to future games, those fans who attend the Wild Card playoff game will not be eligible to purchase tickets for the Divisional round," the Bills said.
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz tweeted: "I've been involved in multiple discussions with the Bills and NYS on the safety plan. The county will NOT be using our resources to test fans."
Last week, Poloncarz said he was was taken by surprise by Cuomo's announcement that the state was studying a way to allow fans in the stadium. He said the state needed to pull together a plan Tuesday or Wednesday of this week so that the county had time to scramble its workforce to help make it happen.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen made an announcement in a recorded video shown during the news conference: "I'm excited to let you guys know we are going to be allowed to have fans in our first playoff game. Super excited for all the parties involved, also the Pegulas, Gov. Cuomo, everybody else involved. Thank you so much. Please follow the guidelines. Wear your masks in the stands so we can have guys for the rest of the week."
Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula also appeared via video conference at the briefing. "As you know the entire Bills organization misses the energy of our fans in our games. We know they're there but we want them here, at the game, if you know what I mean. Even though they'll be very limited numbers, we will feel and definitely soak in their support at this game. Any issues that arise as a result of what we're trying to do here we will passionately try to resolve to pull this off," Terry Pegula said.
He had a message for fans: "Remember, our objective here is to support our team in as many ways as we can. I ask them to be safe, be smart and most importantly be loud."
Kim Pegula said she and the Bills are "so hopeful that there will be many more games that all fans can attend."
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has headed the Western New York region's Covid-19 response, said she was "truly overjoyed" about the plan to allow fans inside the stadium for the first home playoff game for the Bills in a quarter century.
"Let's be smart in supporting Josh Allen and the team so we can create a model for the nation. Thank you Governor Cuomo for your leadership. Thank you Kim Pegula, Terry Pegula and NFL for partnership in making this happen," she tweeted.