Stellar third quarter pushes Port Byron past Pulaski to next round of sectionals

Mills finished with a team-high 18 points to go with seven rebounds, while Ford scored 17 and Waite added eight. Jenna Mapley recorded nine rebounds, six steals and four blocks. Rileigh Luste chipped in with six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Eight players scored in total, including five different contributors during the Panthers' 14-point run. Mills and Ford may have led the way scoring-wise, but it was a balanced attack by Port Byron, particularly in the third, that made the difference.

"That's one of the things we talked about before the start of the game. We had to have equal scoring and everybody's got to contribute," Gilbert said. "They stepped up and did a nice job."

Port Byron (14-7) faces a tall task in its next match-up. The Panthers will travel to second-seeded Onondaga on Tuesday.

The two teams should be familiar with one another, having played twice already this season and as recently as Monday.

Neither games favored Port Byron at the final buzzer. When the Panthers went to Onondaga on Jan. 7, it resulted in a 10-point loss. In the next meeting in Port Byron on Monday, the Panthers trailed by only one at halftime, but ended up losing by 18.