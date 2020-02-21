Stellar third quarter pushes Port Byron past Pulaski to next round of sectionals

PORT BYRON — Ahead by two at halftime, Port Byron's lead was quickly erased by a Pulaski 3-pointer only seconds into the third quarter.
While the deficit was brief, it must've been a motivator. The Panthers answered with a 14-point run, more than enough to cruise to a 62-41 win over Pulaski in the first round of the Section III Class C girls basketball playoffs Friday at Dana West High School.
The first half was close. After one quarter, Port Byron led by three. Midway through the second, Pulaski was ahead by five. By halftime, it was the Panthers up 24-22.
The seventh-seed in the tournament, Port Byron apparently had enough of the back-and-forth play when the Blue Devils hit a go-ahead 3 to start the third quarter. Sadie White and Jenna Waite both answered with 3s of their own. Sabrina Westmiller knocked down some free throws. Ava Mills and Grace Ford also got into the action with field goals.
Fourteen straight points prompted a Pulaski timeout. It didn't help much. Port Byron ended up with 24 points in the third quarter alone. That was enough to send the Panthers to the section quarterfinals.
"We had to come out strong in the third quarter, because that's been hurting us," Port Byron coach Mindy Gilbert said. "We turned it on, made some adjustments, switched the defense to a press, and that kinda helped create the offense. They held strong mentally in the second half."
Mills finished with a team-high 18 points to go with seven rebounds, while Ford scored 17 and Waite added eight. Jenna Mapley recorded nine rebounds, six steals and four blocks. Rileigh Luste chipped in with six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Eight players scored in total, including five different contributors during the Panthers' 14-point run. Mills and Ford may have led the way scoring-wise, but it was a balanced attack by Port Byron, particularly in the third, that made the difference.
"That's one of the things we talked about before the start of the game. We had to have equal scoring and everybody's got to contribute," Gilbert said. "They stepped up and did a nice job."
Port Byron (14-7) faces a tall task in its next match-up. The Panthers will travel to second-seeded Onondaga on Tuesday.
The two teams should be familiar with one another, having played twice already this season and as recently as Monday.
Neither games favored Port Byron at the final buzzer. When the Panthers went to Onondaga on Jan. 7, it resulted in a 10-point loss. In the next meeting in Port Byron on Monday, the Panthers trailed by only one at halftime, but ended up losing by 18.
Gilbert is confident the outcome can be different this time around. The Panthers showed last week they can play with the Tigers for a half. They'll need to come out swinging for four quarters if an upset is in store.
"I'm excited about the game," Gilbert said. "We're gonna make some adjustments from the last time we played them, and I think we can play them straight up. When we played them, we were only down a point in the first half, then we fell off the grid in that third and fourth quarter. If we can keep that focus mentally and play four quarters, I think it's gonna be a good game and very competitive."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.