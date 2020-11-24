Steve Tasker, Cornelius Bennett make Hall of Fame semifinalist list

Buffalo Bills greats Steve Tasker and Cornelius Bennett both made the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The semifinalists, released Tuesday by the Hall of Fame, was pared from an initial group of 130 nominees announced in September. The group of 25 will be trimmed to a list of 15 modern-era finalists in January.

This marks the eighth time Tasker has made the final 25, and it’s his second straight year on the list. Tasker, who starred for the Bills from 1986 to 1997, also was a semifinalist in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013.

It’s the first time as a semifinalist for Bennett, who retired after the 2000 season. Bennett starred for the Bills from 1987 to 1995, then played three seasons with Atlanta and two with Indianapolis.

Four first-year eligible players made the list – Jared Allen, Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson.

Bennett is one of four players who also made the semifinal list for the first time. The others are Rodney Harrison, Willie Anderson and Eric Allen.

Tasker widely is viewed as the greatest special teams coverage player ever. He made the Pro Bowl seven times for the Bills. He's the only special-teamer to be named most valuable player of the Pro Bowl (in 1993).