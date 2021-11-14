Storybook ending: Skaneateles boys soccer wins state title game over Haverling in overtime

The extra running, the conditioning, the hard practices in cold weather.

On days like Sunday, the realization comes to pass that it was all worth it for Skaneateles boys soccer.

The Lakers are again state champions. Skaneateles defeated Section V's Bath-Haverling 2-1 in overtime at Middletown High School to claim the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B crown.

It's Skaneateles' third state title, with previous wins coming in 2010 and 2019.

Since no state tournament was held in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Lakers are effectively back-to-back champs. And this banner will come with a special designation: an undefeated 21-0 season.

"This was certainly one of the goals at the beginning of the year, and we believed it was an attainable goal," Lakers coach Aaron Moss said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon. "What we're feeling now is a bit of an exhale. They worked their tails off for three straight months. If you don't get the team to buy in to that, that nothing's free and everything's earned, you're not gonna win.

"These guys, whether they played 80 minutes or zero minutes, bought in to the program and their roles. That's the sign of a healthy situation, with 30 guys on the team fighting for one common goal."

Tied 1-1 with Bath-Haverling after 80 minutes, Moss and his coaching staff gathered the players and delivered a simple message: This is another moment all that hard work will pay off.

Only two minutes of overtime passed to prove that idea true. Senior Owen Cheney controlled the ball and drove to the left flank. With Jack Phillips parked in front of the Haverling goalie, Cheney fired a shot at eye-level that Phillips was able to deflect into the net.

The moment was reminiscent of Skaneateles' last title in 2019. In that Class B championship, the Lakers were scoreless with Center Moriches until the second overtime when Cheney, then a sophomore, broke in alone on a breakaway and scored the state title-winning goal.

"We brought them in before overtime and tried to fire them up. We told them, 'They're tired and you're not.' We run two miles a day, six days a week for a reason," Moss said. "We told them their perseverance, their conditioning and their mental toughness is what's gonna carry them through here."

Speaking of Cheney's involvement in another title-winning overtime goal, Moss called Cheney a "special, special kid."

"I've known him for a real long time. He's calm and cool under pressure. I know that's cliche to say, but it's the truth," Moss said. "Obviously a talented player, but he's helped elevate everyone on our team."

While Skaneateles will have a solid contingent returning next season, Sunday's game still marked the end of an era. Moss, the Lakers' coach for the last 17 years, is retiring from coaching at Skaneateles along with assistant Jon Dower.

Moss' coaching tenure includes six section titles, three state titles (the Lakers also went undefeated in 2010) and a 246-77-22 record. Moss is also a graduate of Skaneateles and won a pair of section titles as a player.

For several reasons, Moss said, it was time to step away. He's coached three sons — Max, Andrew and Tylar — during his tenure, and the latter graduates in the spring. With the program on solid footing, the time for a transition and a new voice was right.

"We want it to be about the kids, and it should be because they just won a state championship. What Jon, (assistant coach Pete O'Connor) and I have done over the last 15 or 17 years together is put in a nice foundation, culture and proud tradition for our soccer program and our community.

"Our goal was to put the kids in the best position to succeed this year and go obtain that state championship, and we were fortunate enough to do it."

