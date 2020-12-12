Stung Steelers seek to rebound in preparing to face Bills

And he questioned his usually stout defense for being the "less dominants" in the second half, when Washington scored on four of six possessions, including the last three.

Tomlin wouldn't apologize if he came off as being blunt.

"I just try to tell the truth and identify problems," he said. "We've got to get to work with fixing them. If you perceive it as blunt, then that's the reason why."

Expectations are high in Pittsburgh for a team in position to clinch its first AFC North title and playoff berth in three years.

It's no different in Buffalo, where the Bills are seeking to claim their first AFC East title since 1995.

While the Steelers are accustomed to success, having won two Super Bowls and never finishing below .500 in Tomlin's 14 seasons, the Bills are relative newcomers to late-season playoff races before McDermott's arrival in 2017.

McDermott, along with GM Brandon Beane, have transformed a franchise that was in the midst of a 17-year playoff drought — which at the time stood as the longest active streak in North America's four major pro sports. The Bills are now poised to clinch their third playoff berth in four years.