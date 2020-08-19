Summer mulligan: Cayuga County area golf courses endure during pandemic

While many sports and recreational activities have been absent or severely restricted this summer, local golf courses have endured.
Prohibited for a 10-day span in mid-April, golf has long-since returned, and courses in Cayuga County are seeing either steady or increasing interest in the sport.
Highland Park Golf Course President Gary Giannotta told The Citizen in late July that there has actually been an uptick in golfers on the course this summer, while Indian Head Golf Course owner Tony Ciulla said he's seen many more young golfers come around this year to his course in Cayuga.
"We're busier on the course than we normally are," Giannotta said. "People want to get out and do things, and luckily golf is one of the things they can do. They're definitely happy to be out on the course. They wish they had a little more freedom in the clubhouse, but they enjoy the game.
"Before we were allowed to take carts, we had more walkers on our golf course than I think we've ever had."
Operations haven't been the same, however. When golf courses were allowed to return April 19 after their brief closure, players were not allowed to use carts, and instead had to walk the course. Rules for cart usage have since been relaxed, and some courses, such as Highland Park, installed dividers in the golf carts so that players from different households could share a ride.
Other differences include the cups, which are either flipped upside down or stuffed with a barrier to prevent the ball from reaching the bottom of the hole; no removing the flagstick from the hole, even while putting; and no use of rakes to clean up sand traps. There is also a ban on water coolers and ball washers.
While both Giannotta and Ciulla told The Citizen that business from players hasn't been greatly affected, limits on clubhouse usage has had a negative impact. Clubhouses were initially forced to remain closed in April, and have since reopened in limited capacities. Highland Park and Meadowbrook Golf Course in Weedsport are among those allowing 50% capacity in the clubhouses.
"The golf itself is fine. The issue is the clubhouse," Giannotta said. "We're following the governor's recommendations the best we can, day by day. The last change the governor instituted, where you have to order food before you can order a drink, hurt us a little bit.
"We're getting by. We're not making money by any means, but we have a membership that pays for food and beverages at the beginning of the year, so we have an obligation to be open for them."
Like many recreational activities, what's in golf's immediate future remains to be seen. While Highland Park has continued offering leagues and tournament play, Giannotta anticipates that shotgun starts -- a tournament format where each group starts at a different tee box -- will be a thing of the past.
Ciulla said that business at his course normally dies down around September, but suggested that this year could be different if schools remain closed or remote learning is utilized.
"Who knows what the future holds?" Ciulla said.
Among Cayuga County's biggest golf tournaments is the annual Men's District county tournament, normally scheduled for early August, but this year will take place Sept. 25-27 at Lakeview Golf Course, Highland Park, and Dutch Hollow.
Tournament organizer Jeff Catalfano told The Citizen earlier this month that safety precautions will be left up to each individual participating course, and that he hopes for an increased amount of players this year.
"We're hoping it's at least back up to 50," Catalfano said. "I think people had missed a little bit of golf at the beginning of the season, so they are itching to play in these tournaments. I've seen tournaments throughout the summer that have been filling up and selling out, so hopefully our numbers go up."
