Summer mulligan: Cayuga County area golf courses endure during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While many sports and recreational activities have been absent or severely restricted this summer, local golf courses have endured.

Prohibited for a 10-day span in mid-April, golf has long-since returned, and courses in Cayuga County are seeing either steady or increasing interest in the sport.

Highland Park Golf Course President Gary Giannotta told The Citizen in late July that there has actually been an uptick in golfers on the course this summer, while Indian Head Golf Course owner Tony Ciulla said he's seen many more young golfers come around this year to his course in Cayuga.

"We're busier on the course than we normally are," Giannotta said. "People want to get out and do things, and luckily golf is one of the things they can do. They're definitely happy to be out on the course. They wish they had a little more freedom in the clubhouse, but they enjoy the game.

"Before we were allowed to take carts, we had more walkers on our golf course than I think we've ever had."