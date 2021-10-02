 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Super DIRT Week returns to Weedsport Speedway on Wednesday
LOCAL RACING

Super DIRT Week returns to Weedsport Speedway on Wednesday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Weedsport Speedway

Weedsport Speedway 

 Provided

After a two-year absence, Super DIRT Week is back at Weedsport Speedway.

Action begins Wednesday with the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series.

Local small block favorites such as Larry Wight and Tim Sears Jr. are expected to compete.

Along with the DIRTcar modified series on Wednesday, the Sportsman Series revs its engines for the second fall championship event of the year.

Reserved seating for the Oct. 6 event is $35 while general admission for adults is $30.

Visit weedsportspeedway.com for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News