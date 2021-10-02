Super DIRT Week returns to Weedsport Speedway on Wednesday

After a two-year absence, Super DIRT Week is back at Weedsport Speedway.

Action begins Wednesday with the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series.

Local small block favorites such as Larry Wight and Tim Sears Jr. are expected to compete.

Along with the DIRTcar modified series on Wednesday, the Sportsman Series revs its engines for the second fall championship event of the year.

Reserved seating for the Oct. 6 event is $35 while general admission for adults is $30.

Visit weedsportspeedway.com for more information.

