Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win NFL title with late surge

"We'll lick our wounds and we'll get over this," Shanahan said.

Kansas City, an original AFL franchise, won the final Super Bowl before the full merger, beating Minnesota in 1970. Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt even coined the phrase Super Bowl.

Now the Hunt family can add a Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Lamar Hunt Trophy earned with the AFC crown.

"It's a beautiful trophy," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said. "I'm so happy for our players, coaches and fans. And especially Andy Reid. Nobody deserves this trophy more than Andy Reid."

San Francisco went 4-12 in 2018 and Shanahan was on something of a hot seat this season. He came close to a ring once again, but down the stretch the Niners couldn't slow the no-huddle attack at which Mahomes, Hill, Kelce, Williams and all the other Chiefs excel.

"We have heart," Mahomes said. "We never give up and those guys around us, the leaders on the team , have that mindset that we never give up."

The fourth quarter fireworks by the Chiefs were along the lines of the expected offensive explosion. Earlier, there were some strong drives but not a lot of huge plays.