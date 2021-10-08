Surging No. 19 Wake Forest visits upset-minded Syracuse

MORE MILESTONES

Wake Forest stands as the ACC's last unbeaten team. It is off to the program's first 3-0 start since 2011, which was the first time that had happened. The Demon Deacons are seeking their first 6-0 start since winning the first seven games in 1944 – nine years before the ACC's inaugural season – and only their second ever.

CAPITALIZING

Wake Forest entered the week ranked in the top 10 of the Bowl Subdivision in turnover margin. It has seven interceptions and six fumble recoveries while committing five turnovers. The 13 takeaways are tied for sixth-most with No. 8 Oregon, No. 14 Notre Dame and Oregon State.

VETERANS EVERYWHERE

Syracuse will face a Wake Forest team that features 20 players who started a season ago. Several of them fall into the "super senior" category with the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think the biggest thing between his team and other teams is he's got super seniors all over the board," Babers said of Clawson. "He has a very, very veteran group that has been running the exact same system for a long, long period of time."

FREQUENT-FLIER MILES

In a scheduling quirk, this is the third straight year that the Demon Deacons will visit the Orange for the Atlantic Division matchup. Wake Forest won last year's meeting 38-14, but Syracuse had won the previous two – 39-30 in 2019 and 41-24 in 2018 in the Orange's last visit to Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

