Surging Syracuse edges Notre Dame 84-82 for yet another ACC road win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — After Wednesday's 84-82 comeback victory at Notre Dame, Syracuse has won all three of its rematch games against teams it lost to earlier this season, and the last two of those paybacks have come on the road.

Forget about it actually having anything to do with revenge, though, according to Orange coach Jim Boeheim.

"That doesn't win any games for you," the second-winningest coach in NCAA Division I men's history said after his team's fourth straight victory overall. "It doesn't work that way. You gotta go out and play. Everybody wants to win and revenge never has anything to do with it. The team that plays the best is the team that wins."

Elijah Hughes scored 26 points as Syracuse (12-7, 5-3) improved to 4-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference road play.

John Mooney netted 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. His 12th consecutive double-double broke Luke Harangody's 11-year-old school record, but Notre Dame (11-7, 2-5) remained winless in its three ACC home games.

"That's about as good as we're gonna be offensively right there," Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey said. "We just couldn't get enough stops. Disappointed for our guys, (but) we'll keep swinging."