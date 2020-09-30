Suslik wins Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament with Sunday comeback

The annual Cayuga County Men’s District Golf Tournament was completed this past weekend, with Zack Suslik capturing the championship.

Suslik shot a 71 on Sunday at Dutch Hollow Country Club to finish with a three-day total of 224, edging Scott Roe’s 226. Roe shot a one-under par 70 on Sunday, finishing two strokes behind. Paul Harvey rounded out the top three, scoring a 227 across the three-day tournament.

Entering the final round, Suslik trailed the leader Harvey by five strokes with a two-day score of 153. Trey Weslowski, who ended up in fifth with a score of 230, left Saturday in second place.

In the Senior division (ages 60-69), Pat Muldoon scored a 161 in two rounds to claim the win. Muldoon was followed by Art Luke (164) in second and Jim Buschman (166) in third.

In the Super Senior division (age 70+), Bob Mitchell finished with a 157 in two days for the victory, while Tom Hoey Sr. (175) placed second and Roger Button (180) came in third.

The tournament typically takes place during the summer, but had to be delayed to late September due to the availability of local golf courses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Action began Friday at Lakeview Golf Course, moved to Highland Park Golf Club on Saturday, and wrapped up at Dutch Hollow on Sunday.

Tournament scores Championship (three-day total) Zack Suslik 224, Scott Roe 226, Paul Harvey 227, Jack Weinerth 229, Tyler Weslowski 230, Jeff Catalfano 235, Bill Garrigan 237, Gary Mason 243 First flight (three-day total) Ben Hoatland 237, Steve Pisarchek 238, Jonathan Brown 238, Tom Nolan 238, Aaron Stock 241, Dan Mahoney 243, Brian Hoey 243, Rick Lesch 244, Carter Mizro 248, Tony Gower 250, Robert Champion 254, Kevin Nolan 255 Second flight (three-day total) Anthony Wood 246, Andy Collier 261, Dave Mizro 265, Luke Powers 266, Zack Smithler 268, C Yankton 282, Michael Brown 287, Tom Hoey 290, Jim Mizro 292, A Micucci 294, Mike McKay 296, Brandon Pepin 299 Seniors (two-day total) Pat Muldoon 161, Art Luke 164, Jim Buschman 166, Fred Lang 167, Jim Young 169, Pat Collier 170, Len Marshall 172, Ken Delfavro 182, Ken Wilcox 185, Leon Humphrey 186, Ed Lang 194, Tom Wild 199 Super seniors (two-day total) Bob Mitchell 157, Tom Hoey Sr. 175, Roger Button 180, Phil Diasparro 183, Billy Holmes 183, Dave Catalfano 183, Ron Gamba 197

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0