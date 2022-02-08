Swider hits five 3s, scores 21; Syracuse beats BC 73-64

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass — Cole Swider tied his season high with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, Joseph Girard III scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Syracuse never trailed Tuesday night it its 73-64 win over Boston College.

Swider made 6 of 11 from the field and finished with eight rebounds, two steals and a block. Buddy Boeheim scored 14 points and Jimmy Boeheim added 11 points for Syracuse (13-11, 7-6 ACC).

Jaeden Zackery had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for Boston College (9-13, 4-8). Quinten Post added 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds and DeMarr Langford Jr. also scored 14 points.

The Eagles missed their first 10 from the field and their first 11 3-point shots and Swider made 3-pointers 44 seconds apart to give the Orangemen a double-digit lead with eight minutes left before halftime. Buddy Boeheim scored the first eight points — including two 3s — before Swider made another 3-pointer to cap an 11-4 spurt that made it 32-20 about four minutes later.

Zackery converted a three-point play to trim Boston College's deficit to seven points with 2:52 remaining but Girard answered with a 3-pointer and then went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 1:42.

Syracuse has won four in a row overall and seven straight against the Eagles. Swider, a 6-foot-9 transfer from Villanova, is averaging 17.3 points on 25-of-38 shooting, including 14 of 19 from 3-point range, over the last four games.

The Orangemen outscored Boston College 14-4 from the foul line. The Eagles, who made 4-of-6 foul shots Tuesday, have made 32-of-38 free throws over the last four games while their opponents have hit 71 of 81 from the stripe.

Syracuse plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Boston College will host No. 7 Duke on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0