Swimming All-Stars: Hana Spaulding makes most of limited time with Skaneateles

Hana Spaulding's career with the Skaneateles varsity swim team spanned only two seasons, and less than a calendar year.

She made the most of the opportunity.

Joining the Lakers for the spring 2021 season and continuing through the fall, Spaulding set several program and section records in the pool.

Among them: the Section III record in the 100 free, and Class C section records in the 50 free, 200 free, 500 free and 100 butterfly. She was also a member of the Lakers' record-setting relays in the 200 free and 400 free.

Spaulding began competitive swimming at 6 years old and swam with several local club programs, including the Syracuse Chargers and Skaneateles Lightning (she currently competes with the Cato-Meridian Otters). Her loyalty to club programs remained, even as she reached high school, as she opted against competing with the latter.

When COVID-19 arrived in early 2020, pool access became limited. Spaulding actually spent most of her junior year, the 2020-21 academic year, living in Florida.

When her family returned to Skaneateles prior to the spring 2021 season, the best avenue to a pool was through the Lakers' varsity team.

"It was a really good option to get some races in and some practices in with (coach Jill King)," Spaulding said. "I figured after coming back from Florida, I thought it'd be good to face competition at the high school level."

Spaulding admits it took a few weeks to acclimate to high school swimming's schedule, which she could have meets multiple times a week opposed to every couple weekends with club.

Her results, though, showed little adjustment was needed. Last April, only three meets into her varsity career, Spaulding set Lakers records in the 50 free and 100 fly.

Little changed when Spaulding returned for her senior season. By season's end, she owned Section III's best or second-best time in all four freestyle distances (50 yards, 100 yards, 200 yards and 500 yards), and the second-best time in the 100 butterfly.

She also saved her best for last. At the Section III Class C championships Nov. 5 at Nottingham, Spaulding set the section record in the 50 freestyle with a mark of 23.26 seconds.

Her performance there guided Skaneateles to its third straight Class C section title, which the Lakers won by nearly 200 points over runner-up Lowville.

"It was really exciting, especially because everyone got to contribute to scoring points at that meet," Spaulding said. "Even the eighth-graders on the team, we got to see them post their post times."

Spaulding had two weeks to prepare for the New York state championships at Ithaca College, and with that time a decision needed to be made.

The Lakers qualified for the 200 free relay, which Spaulding was a member of, so her participation there was never a question. Throughout the season, she also reached the requisite qualifying marks in several individual events. but rules dictate swimmers can compete in a maximum of two individual events per meet.

A freestyling sprinter at heart, Spaulding elected for the two shortest events: the 50 and 100 frees.

"Those were two events I was seeded fairly highly in the state, and I thought I had a good chance to make the finals and possibly score points for the team," she said.

The decision paid off. Spaulding placed fourth in the state in the 50 free (23.62 seconds) and sixth in the 100 free (51.76 seconds).

A record-setter in New York, Spaulding will next try her hand in pools down south. In October she committed to swim at the University of Miami, where she plans to continue with her sprinting events but could also explore longer distances.

In the meantime, she'll be hard at work preparing for the next level.

"Right now I'm swimming Monday through Friday, twice a day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and also lifting twice a week," Spaulding said. "I really only get Sundays as a break, but it's good preparation for what it's going to be like when I finally get to campus."

