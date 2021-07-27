Syracuse alum Zaferes wins bronze in triathlon at Tokyo Olympics

Katie Zaferes graduated from Syracuse University in 2012.

Now she's an Olympic medalist.

Zaferes took the bronze medal in the triathlon that was held on Monday during the Tokyo Olympics, to become only the third American woman ever to medal in that event.

This is now the fifth-straight Olympic games to feature a medalist from Syracuse and the 26th medal by an Orange athlete all time.

"It feels so good," Zaferes said in an SU press release. "I was confident that given some time, I would be ready to go. There are so many people who supported me through a really hard time. I'm just so happy."

Zafares is one of two Syracuse track and field alumni competing at the Olympics, and one of six from the university competing in total. Others include Justyn Knight (track), Jerami Grant (men''s basketball), Jenna Caira (softball), Kayla Alexander (women's basketball) and Hattie Taylor (rowing).

While attending Syracuse, Zaferes was the Orange's first USTFCCCA Northeast Region performer of the year, earning that honor for cross country in 2009. She led Syracuse to its first NCAA Northeast Regional win that season, which culminated with the program's second-ever trip to the NCAA Cross Country Championships. She was also a 3000m steeplechase All-American.

