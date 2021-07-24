Syracuse alumni team Boeheim's Army opens 2021 TBT with win

Boeheim’s Army, a collection of Syracuse basketball alumni, is back for its seventh entry into The Basketball Tournament.

The No. 3 seed in the Illinois bracket, Boeheim’s Army escaped with a 65-53 win over Forces of Seoul on Saturday in their first tournament game.

Boeheim’s Army was led by 20 points from Tyrese Rice, who also had a team-high five assists. Malachi Richardson added 19 points, while Chris McCullough chipped in with 12 points and eight rebounds.

McCullough was one of two Syracuse alumni to make their TBT debut on Saturday — Tyler Lydon is the other.

The group of former Orange is one of the more experienced in the tournament, which dates back to 2014. However, Boeheim’s Army has never competed for the championship, which awards $1 million to the winning team.

The 64-team bracket will conclude Aug. 3 with the championship game, which will be hosted in Dayton, Ohio. The tournament once again features prestigious alumni from several major Division I programs, including Ohio State, Marquette and NC State. Buffalo (Blue Collar U) and St. Bonaventure (Brown & White) also entered teams into the tournament.

In 2019, Boeheim’s Army hosted several games at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. It marked the first time for several former Orange to play in front of a Syracuse crowd since their college days. However, Boeheim’s Army was unable to take advantage of the home court advantage, falling in the Syracuse region final.

