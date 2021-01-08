Syracuse announces changes to men's basketball schedule

Syracuse men's basketball announced on Friday multiple schedule changes that will impact the Orange's two upcoming games.

Saturday's game against Georgetown, originally scheduled to start at 8 p.m., has been moved to a 7 p.m. start time. The game will air on ESPN2.

On Tuesday, the Orange were scheduled to host Clemson, but instead will travel to North Carolina for a 9 p.m. tilt. The change comes after a player in the Clemson program tested positive for COVID-19.

The Syracuse-North Carolina game will serve as a makeup game for a previous January contest that was postponed. That game will air on the ACC Network.

