Syracuse announces changes to men's basketball schedule
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pittsburgh Syracuse Basketball

Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson and Syracuse's Woody Newton battle for a loose ball Wednesday in Syracuse. 

 Dennis Nett, The Post-Standard via AP

Syracuse men's basketball announced on Friday multiple schedule changes that will impact the Orange's two upcoming games.

Saturday's game against Georgetown, originally scheduled to start at 8 p.m., has been moved to a 7 p.m. start time. The game will air on ESPN2.

On Tuesday, the Orange were scheduled to host Clemson, but instead will travel to North Carolina for a 9 p.m. tilt. The change comes after a player in the Clemson program tested positive for COVID-19.

The Syracuse-North Carolina game will serve as a makeup game for a previous January contest that was postponed. That game will air on the ACC Network.

