Syracuse announces health guidelines to attend football games

Syracuse University has updated its health guidelines for attending events in the Carrier Dome.

All fans 12 years and older are required to show a proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test to enter. SU is also requiring all attendees over the age of 4 to wear masks while indoors.

For children aged 5 to 11, who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, proof of a negative test is required. Newborns to age 4 do not need proof of a vaccination or test result, nor are they required to wear masks.

When entering the Carrier Dome, each fan will visit a pre-screening test to show their COVID-related documentation, along with valid identification. Pre-screening tents will be located in the Skytop and Manley parking lots, the West lots and on the Quad. Tents will open four hours prior to kickoff.

COVID testing is not available on site.

The Orange host their home opener Saturday at 1 p.m. against Rutgers, which begins a three-game homestand. Syracuse won their first game of the season last week at Ohio.

