Syracuse beats Wake Forest on Goodine's put-back at buzzer

Hughes hit two free throws to make it 73-70 but a 3-pointer by Ismael Massoud tied the game at 73 with 21.5 to go before Goodine's heroics.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boeheim led Syracuse with 12 first-half points. Quincy Guerrier had 10 points, including two conventional three-point plays, and three offensive rebounds. The Orange hit 6 of 13 from the field to start the game but went just 5 of 19 the rest of the first half.

After Wake Forest tied the score with under a minute to go, Syracuse gave the keys to Hughes to win the game. Hughes drained some clock and then fired a 3 in the final seconds; as his shot caught the rim, Brycen Goodine was there to clean up the rebound and convert the put-back for the winning basket.

Only counted on for six minutes, Goodine became the unlikely hero after Dolezaj, Quincy Guerrier and Bourama Sidibe all fouled out. The game-winning put-back was Goodine’s only basket of the game.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest showed tremendous heart and they'll face a deflated North Carolina team Tuesday.

Syracuse continued its up and down play. Its defense helped them take control but then allowed Wake back after Dolezaj and Bourama Sidibe fouled out. The Orange defense must stiffen up.