Syracuse beats Wake Forest to end recent skid

Syracuse men's basketball ended a recent string of woes, earning a 94-72 win over ACC rival Wake Forest on Saturday.
The was the Orange's third-highest scoring game of the season. Syracuse entered the game losers of six of its last eight games.
Syracuse took the lead with 17:45 remaining in regulation on Buddy Boeheim's 3-pointer and never relinquished the advantage.
Boeheim finished with 30 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. He shot 12-for-21 overall, including 6-for-11 from behind the arc.
Cole Swider added 18 points while shooting 8-for-11. Joe Girard scored 13 points and Jesse Edwards had 12.
The Orange shot 57.1% overall and 52.6% from distance.
Syracuse (10-11) travels to NC State on Feb. 2.