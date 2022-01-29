 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Syracuse beats Wake Forest to end recent skid

  Updated
  • 0
Syracuse Pittsburgh Basketball

Pittsburgh's Jamarius Burton, left, looks to pass as Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim defends during the first half Tuesday in Pittsburgh. 

 Keith Srakocic, Associated Press

Syracuse men's basketball ended a recent string of woes, earning a 94-72 win over ACC rival Wake Forest on Saturday.

The was the Orange's third-highest scoring game of the season. Syracuse entered the game losers of six of its last eight games.

Syracuse took the lead with 17:45 remaining in regulation on Buddy Boeheim's 3-pointer and never relinquished the advantage.

Boeheim finished with 30 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. He shot 12-for-21 overall, including 6-for-11 from behind the arc.

Cole Swider added 18 points while shooting 8-for-11. Joe Girard scored 13 points and Jesse Edwards had 12.

The Orange shot 57.1% overall and 52.6% from distance.

Syracuse (10-11) travels to NC State on Feb. 2.

