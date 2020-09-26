Syracuse breaks out of rut, defeats Georgia Tech 37-20

Jeff Sims completed 13 of 28 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown for the Yellow Jackets but had four interceptions at the hands of the opportunistic defense.

"Big focus all week was on not turning the ball over. Obviously, we didn't do that," said Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins. "Finishing in the red zone, finishing drives, obviously didn't do that. That's on me. I've go to do a better job getting guys ready. We have to protect the football."

Jahmyr Gibbs, a freshman playing in just his second game for Tech, had 105 yards, the first 100-yard game of his brief career. Dontae Smith had a career-high 75 yards rushing.

Syracuse had scored 16 points, one touchdown and averaged 59 yards rushing in its first two games. In the first quarter alone, the Orange scored 17 points, two touchdowns and Tucker, who had just 23 yards on four carries in two games, registered 73 yards on the ground.