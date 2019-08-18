{{featured_button_text}}

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim discusses team's victory on Sunday in Rome, Italy.

The Syracuse University men's basketball team finished off its schedule of exhibitions with a fourth victory in four games.

The Orange powered past Virtus Roma on Sunday, winning 82-42 as junior Elijah Hughes led the way with 20 points. Junior center Bourama Sidibe dominated inside, pulling down 17 rebounds.

Playing a four-quarter format, Syracuse shot 30-of-67 (.448) from the field, including 11-of-33 (.333) on three-point shots The team did struggle at the free-throw line, making just 11-of-24 (.458).

The win in Rome capped off an undefeated trip for Syracuse. Now the team will spend a couple more days sightseeing and learning about Italian culture and history before heading back to central New York.

