Syracuse coach Dino Babers likes his Orange's leadership

It was reported later Monday by The Athletic that both Adams and Howard had opted out of the 2020-21 season.

"The big thing is the team needs to know certain things," Babers said. "The team needs to know who are they going to have running out of the tunnel with them, and I think for the most part that time's passed. They still have options to do things because there's options for them in fine print. But from a moral and spiritual standpoint, they need to let the rest of the family know what's going on and I think that point has come."

The Orange were listed as 22-point underdogs on Monday.

"It's going to be a test, but it's not going to be a gauge," Babers said. "No football teams have gone through what we've gone through, what all the teams have gone through this year. Coaches really have to take a step back and players are really going to get to step up. It's really a player's game this year until you can get three, four games in and really know what your team can and can't do so you can help them as coaches."