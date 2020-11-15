Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tests positive for COVID-19

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released by the university, Boeheim said he recently learned he tested positive for the virus and has been isolating at home.

"I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff," he added. "Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team."

Boeheim is one of two positive COVID-19 cases within the Syracuse men's basketball program. John Wildhack, the school's athletic director, said another round of testing was done after Boeheim's positive result. One other member of the program, who wasn't identified, has tested positive for the virus.

Because of the positive cases, Wildhack said the university has paused all basketball-related activities.

"We are following all (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and (Atlantic Coast Conference) protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus," Wildhack said. "All members of the basketball program will be tested again, multiple times, over the next week."