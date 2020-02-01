Syracuse comeback falls short against No. 9 Duke

SYRACUSE — Vernon Carey Jr. stood tall in the middle of the Syracuse zone, and the Orange had no answer for Duke's big freshman center.

Carey had 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season and the No. 9 Blue Devils beat the Orange 97-88 on Saturday night.

“He really went after rebounds,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "In the zone, he made some moves against the zone that were spectacular. He played hungry, not that he hasn’t, but really, really hungry and we needed it. This is a big win for us.”

Carey had 14 points and nine rebounds in the decisive second half and finished the game 8 of 10 on free throws.

“Just being strong in the post and attacking the little space that we had in the zone, the guards attacked the zone and just dished it off to the bigs," Carey said. “We just finished through contact pretty well. It’s a big win with all the adversity that’s been happening.”

The Blue Devils had to play without assistant coach John Scheyer, who underwent surgery in mid-afternoon for appendicitis, and director basketball operations Nolan Smith didn’t make the trip, instead staying back in North Carolina to be with his sick infant daughter.